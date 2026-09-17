South Africa

POLL | Is Sol Phenduka’s apology enough?

Debate erupts on social media over sensitivity about missing running later found dead

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Sol Phenduka sparked debate with his comments.
Sol Phenduka sparked heated debate about his comments. Picture: (Instagram/Sol Phenduka via MALIGANT MEDIA)

Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka has issued a public video apology after widespread outrage over tasteless jokes made during a recent episode regarding Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, a runner whose body was found in Kempton Park.

During the podcast episode recorded after Moselakgomo was reported missing, Phenduka made a pun joke regarding the race number pinned to her chest.

The comments sparked an immediate online backlash, especially after confirmation that Moselakgomo had been murdered.

Addressing the controversy in a video statement, Phenduka acknowledged the distasteful nature of the banter.

“I’m recording this video to apologise. At the time of recording, there was a lady who, at the time, was missing. I made an unfortunate pun or joke. We laughed, but it’s not funny anymore. I profusely apologise to South Africans, chillers and the family,” he said.

While some listeners accepted the apology, noting the show was pre-recorded before the tragic outcome was known, many critics argued that joking about missing women is inherently insensitive regardless of the timeline, particularly given South Africa’s struggle with gender-based violence and femicide.

TimesLIVE


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