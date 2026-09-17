Scammers allegedly hijack an attorney’s identity to sell the same RDP house to multiple buyers

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A Thembisa family have been scammed of their savings by impostors who pretended to be selling an RDP house after they hijacked the identity and company details of Zonke Budaza Incorporated.

Money from a Road Accident Fund (RAF) payout was supposed to help Lisbeth Dube move her family out of a shack in Thembisa, east of Johannesburg, and into a home of their own.

Instead, R280,000 of it allegedly landed in the hands of scammers accused of hijacking the identity and company details of an Eastern Cape conveyancing attorney to sell the same RDP house to multiple unsuspecting buyers.

Dube, who lives in a shack with her husband and their nine-year-old child, thought their fortunes had finally changed when her husband spotted a house advertised on Facebook Marketplace.

The Thembisa property, which was allegedly offered to different prospective buyers for amounts ranging from R280,000 to R420,000, was purportedly being transferred through a law firm using the details of Zonke Budaza Incorporated, a legitimate Gqeberha-based practice owned by conveyancing attorney Zonke Budaza.

“My husband found the agent through Facebook Marketplace. They were selling an RDP house in Thembisa. The agent said we should come and view the house. It is an RDP house with four rooms at the back,” Dube said.

Dube had received a lump-sum RAF payout of about R400,000 earlier this year and had saved most of it in the hope of buying her family a permanent home.

“We called the agent and met at Lyttelton Bridge. There was also an old lady by the name of Poppie Tshabangu who was introduced to us as the seller.

“She said she was selling the house for R320,000. We negotiated and she agreed to R280,000. They said the transfer and registration of the house would be handled by Zonke Budaza Attorneys. They even showed us a certificate with the company’s letterhead.”

Convinced that the transaction was legitimate, Dube transferred R280,000 into an FNB account and was told the transfer process would take about three months.

But when the three months passed, the explanations began changing.

“On August 13 we asked when we could move in, but we did not get a straight answer. At one point we were told that the tenant was refusing to move out. We realised something was wrong and went to the house ourselves. The tenants had no idea that the house had been sold,” she said.

Dube and her husband then returned to the offices where they had previously met those involved in the purported transaction, only to discover that the premises had allegedly been booked for that day.

There were three people from the seller’s side and one affidavit which included them all. That was the first red flag for me because, according to my understanding, each person should have their own affidavit. — Lisbeth Dube

By then, Dube had not only paid for the house but had also started buying furniture for the home she believed her family would soon occupy.

“This is very devastating because that was the only amount that could have secured us a proper home. I received a lump sum of R400,000. I bought furniture for our new house, and some of the furniture is still at the shops because I was waiting to move it into our new home.

“My husband’s salary does not qualify us to buy a house,” she said.

Another prospective buyer, who asked not to be named, said he and his fiancée were also shown a house in Thembisa and were told it was selling for R420,000.

They were excited at the prospect of owning their first home, but he became suspicious before transferring the money.

“My fiancée and I were very excited because this was going to be our first home. But before paying, we told the agent that we wanted to meet the seller.”

A meeting was arranged at offices in Pretoria.

“There were three people from the seller’s side and one affidavit which included them all. That was the first red flag for me because, according to my understanding, each person should have their own affidavit.

“When I kept asking questions directed at the attorney, it was the agent who responded. That was red flag number two,” he said.

His suspicions prompted him to investigate the law firm before parting with his money.

He searched for Budaza’s legitimate practice online and noticed discrepancies between its details and those on the documents he had been given.

“The practice number was different, and I realised that Budaza does not have offices in Pretoria. I then contacted Budaza to alert her,” he said.

Despite his refusal to pay, he said those behind the purported sale continued contacting him and urging him to transfer the R420,000, claiming the house was a “hot property”.

For Budaza, the alleged scam has created a different nightmare.

The Gqeberha conveyancing attorney said her professional details, including her Fidelity Fund Certificate, had allegedly been copied and used by people purporting to operate a Pretoria law firm.

Budaza said she has so far been contacted by three prospective property buyers who believed they were dealing with her or a firm associated with her. Of the three, Dube was the only person known to her to have already transferred money.

Her firm specialises in conveyancing, administration of deceased estates and the drafting of contracts and wills.

Budaza said she first became aware of the alleged impersonation on March 4 when a man called asking whether she had a branch in Pretoria.

“He asked whether I was aware that there was a law firm based in Pretoria practising as ND Budaza Attorneys. He advised that he was purchasing a property for one of his workers and this ND Budaza Attorneys was supposed to attend to the transfer and registration of the property,” she said.

The man had received documents relating to the transaction but investigated the purported attorneys before releasing any money.

Budaza said one of the documents included a statement of account containing FNB banking details, which immediately raised concern because her firm banks with Standard Bank.

“He advised that this was the second property he was almost scammed on, hence he did some investigation about ND Budaza Attorneys. I requested him to forward me all the documents he had received from these attorneys so that I could verify everything.”

What she saw alarmed her.

“I noticed that on the attached documents, the company was using my Fidelity Fund Certificate with all my details on it. They also have a website which has all the details and staff members listed that are from Zonke Budaza Incorporated,” she said.

Budaza said she reported the alleged impersonation to the Legal Practice Council.

She fears the damage could extend beyond the people who have lost or almost lost money and undermine the reputation she has built as a legal practitioner.

“This has not only damaged my reputation, it has put my life at risk as I sometimes receive calls threatening me and my business. Most of these clients cannot understand how I am not linked to this company because they have all my details, including my current Fidelity Fund Certificate.

“Fortunately, I reported the matter to the Legal Practice Council, so they are aware. I have clients in Pretoria and Johannesburg and, should they become aware of this, they could obviously lose trust, decline sales and question my integrity,” Budaza said.

For Dube, however, the alleged scam has already exacted a devastating price.

The R280,000 represented more than a property transaction. It was the bulk of the money she believed would finally give her husband and child the security of a permanent home after years of living in a shack.

Instead, the furniture she bought for their new beginning remains at the shops, and the family remains in their shack.

Both Dube and Budaza have opened fraud cases with the police.