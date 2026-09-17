UCT council ‘holding VC hostage’ by withholding investigation report, court told

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UCT vice-chancellor Prof Mosa Moshabela is challenging four resolutions adopted by the university council, with his lawyers accusing the council of effectively holding him “hostage” by failing to produce an investigation report central to his High Court review application.

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The University of Cape Town’s legal battle with vice-chancellor Prof Mosa Moshabela has intensified, with his lawyers accusing the university council of effectively holding him “hostage” by failing to hand over an investigation report at the centre of his high court challenge.

Moshabela’s legal team told the Western Cape high court on Tuesday that the council and university registrar had failed to produce the record of proceedings, including the investigator’s report on which four disputed council resolutions were based, despite two deadlines having passed.

Counsel for Moshabela, Adrian Montzinger, argued that without the record his client could not advance his review application, effectively leaving the vice-chancellor “hostage” to the council’s failure to produce it.

The council and registrar were initially required to deliver the record by August 28. According to Moshabela’s legal team, after they failed to do so, they were afforded a further two weeks under Rule 30A, until September 14.

Moshabela’s lawyers said the council has had the investigator’s report since May 29.

The report is central to Moshabela’s application to review and set aside four resolutions adopted by the UCT council on May 30 following an investigation into complaints about his conduct.

In a 64-page affidavit filed last month, Moshabela argued that a complaints-based investigation approved by the council was progressively altered, leaving him without an opportunity to respond to allegations before decisions concerning his conduct were taken.

He is seeking to have resolutions 3, 4, 5 and 6 set aside. The resolutions deal with concerns about his conduct, executive coaching and a 360-degree evaluation, as well as a further investigation into the Forest Hill incident.

The council has since suspended implementation of the four resolutions pending the final determination of Moshabela’s review application.

According to Moshabela’s legal team, Graham Leslie SC, representing the council, university and council chair Norman Arendse SC, opposed the matter proceeding and described Moshabela’s application as “vexatious”.

Leslie argued that the matter should be struck from the roll and that Moshabela should pay the costs of the university, council and Arendse.

He also submitted that Moshabela could bring an application to compel the respondents to produce the outstanding record.

Moshabela’s lawyers rejected this, arguing that the respondents were already obliged under the court rules to produce the record.

The court did not grant the request to strike the matter from the roll.

Moshabela’s legal team asked instead that the matter be postponed to November 20, when an application to compel production of the outstanding record is expected to be heard.

The court battle comes amid an increasingly public dispute between the vice-chancellor and the university’s governing body.

Moshabela maintains that he was not given details of the complaints against him, was denied access to the investigator’s report and was not given a meaningful opportunity to respond before the council adopted the resolutions.

Bear in mind that the vice-chancellor is not only a distinguished academic and clinician but a husband and a father. — Prof Mosa Moshabela's counsel

Arendse has previously said the council received and considered legal advice on the proceedings and how the university should respond. He said the council adopted several resolutions intended to ensure the litigation was dealt with in an orderly, fair and legally appropriate manner.

The investigation considered 34 complaints relating to Moshabela’s conduct and interactions with members of the university community.

Moshabela’s legal team has also raised concerns about Arendse publicly discussing aspects of the investigation during an interview with Radio 702 while, they argue, the vice-chancellor remains unable to access the report he needs to challenge the council’s decisions.

During the interview, Moshabela’s counsel said Arendse referred to some of the complaints as involving alleged sexual misconduct.

Moshabela’s lawyers argued that publicly referring to such allegations while he remains unable to access the underlying report had caused serious reputational harm to him professionally and personally.

His counsel questioned why Arendse had referred publicly to the nature of some complaints without stating whether they had been put to Moshabela or what findings, if any, had been made about them.

“He did not say whether those complaints were ever put to the vice-chancellor, or whether they were found to be without merit,” Moshabela’s counsel said.

His lawyers said the consequences extended beyond Moshabela’s professional standing.

“Bear in mind that the vice-chancellor is not only a distinguished academic and clinician but a husband and a father,” his counsel said.

They contrasted what they described as Moshabela’s “dignified silence” while pursuing the matter through the courts with Arendse’s decision to discuss aspects of the dispute publicly.

Moshabela’s lawyers were also critical of the council’s position that he could bring a further application to compel production of the record.

“The vice-chancellor has been sanctioned on the strength of a report he has never seen. When he turns to the court for relief, the council withholds the record, allows an indulgence to lapse, labels his pursuit of it vexatious, and then invites him to launch a further application,” his counsel said.

Moshabela, an academic and clinician scientist, took office as UCT vice-chancellor in August 2024.

The university noted developments relating to legal proceedings involving the vice-chancellor and the council.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said as this matter is before the courts, it would not be appropriate to comment on the details or merits of the case.