South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The murder trial of those accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues on Thursday.

The footballer was fatally shot during a home invasion in October 2014.

Stream courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


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