WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The murder trial of those accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues on Thursday.
The footballer was fatally shot during a home invasion in October 2014.
Stream courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
The murder trial of those accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues on Thursday.
The footballer was fatally shot during a home invasion in October 2014.
Stream courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
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