South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala and co-accused back in court

Alleged hitman Musa Kekana faces continued cross-examination

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Alleged hitman Musa Kekana resumes his cross-examination on Thursday in the trial-within-a-trial in the high court in Johannesburg in the case involving alleged criminal kingpin Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

Stream courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE


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