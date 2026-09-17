WATCH LIVE | Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala and co-accused back in court

Alleged hitman Musa Kekana resumes his cross-examination on Thursday in the trial-within-a-trial in the high court in Johannesburg in the case involving alleged criminal kingpin Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.
Stream courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
Alleged hitman Musa Kekana resumes his cross-examination on Thursday in the trial-within-a-trial in the high court in Johannesburg in the case involving alleged criminal kingpin Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.
Stream courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
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