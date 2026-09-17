South Africa

Woman’s body found dumped in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni

Authorities suspect woman was killed elsewhere

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi with provincial police chief Maj-Gen Fred Kekana. Picture: (Veli Nhlapo)

Police are at the scene in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni, where a woman’s body has been discovered.

Gauteng police chief Maj-Gen Fred Kekana said the half-naked body is believed to be that of a 30-year-old woman. This is a similar discovery to the eight other bodies found in the metro.

Kekana said preliminary indications are the murder occurred elsewhere and the body was dumped in Dawn Park.

The team is active and detectives are combing the area for clues.

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Woman’s body found dumped in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni

2

Want the six-monthly HIV jab? Here’s your nine-step clinic cheat sheet 

3

Scammers allegedly hijack an attorney’s identity to sell the same RDP house to multiple buyers

4

ActionSA among parties who double-listed candidates

5

Ramaphosa booked off from public engagements due to ill health

Related Articles