Court backs Bapedi Kingdom in Limpopo mining clampdown

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The Bapedi Royal House in Sekhukhune, Limpopo, has obtained a court order against the department of mineral resources for failing to stop illegal mining activity.

The court order also effectively suspends the mining licence, giving the Bapedi Kingdom full powers to stop the zama zamas from operating in the area and to rehabilitate the site.

Following the court order, the royal house moved to secure the mine, bringing in private security and police, who for the past few weeks have been operating in the Atok area, where the mine is located. They have made arrests and stopped zama zamas from operating.

This week, over 50 illegal miners were arrested in two separate police operations as illegal mining rocks the province.

Among those arrested are people alleged to be undocumented immigrants from neighbouring countries including Mozambique, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Lesotho.

The intervention of the Bapedi Royal House effectively pits the Bapedi nation against the department of mineral resources, which is the custodian of the mining licensing regime, on the eve of the local government elections.

The court order by the Polokwane high court declares that the holder of the mining rights for the mine “failed to comply with the conditions of its mining right and with directives issued or enforceable in terms of section 93 of the MPRDA (Mining and Petroleum Resources Development Act) and terms and conditions contained in the mining licence or permit”.

The court order also gives the Royal House powers to stop illegal mining activities, rehabilitate the land and fill holes dug by zama zamas, which have placed the lives of the Atok community in Sekhukhune at risk. Some of these holes have been dug underneath houses, which are now at risk of collapsing completely.

According to the Bapedi Kingdom, it discovered the illegal mining activities after community members complained that those operating at the mine were allegedly carrying weapons.

The department, together with the mining right holder, left Bapedi land and the community exposed to open pits, polluted water and collapsing stockpiles, thus subjecting them to public scrutiny — Prince Mampuru Sekwati of the Bapedi Kingdom

“Given the seriousness of the situation, the Bapedi Kingdom, as custodian of the property, sought the assistance of private security to support the police in securing the area and preventing further illegal mining. This resulted in law-enforcement interventions and arrests. However, the problem has not been completely resolved, as some illegal miners continue attempting to access the property,” said Prince Mampuru Sekwati.

Prince Sekwati told this publication that the ongoing illegal mining had created “open pits, unstable slopes, stagnant water, dust, erosion, and threats to homes, livestock and lives of our people” in the area.

“The department of mineral resources and energy and the mining right holder failed to act in accordance with the constitution and statutory requirements. The kingdom was left with no adequate alternative remedy but to seek appropriate intervention,” he said.

He placed the crisis directly at the department of mineral resources’ doorstep, saying it could have prevented it.

“The department failed in its custodianship over the site. It had powers to inspect, monitor, issue directives and enforce rehabilitation, but the site was left unattended, unsecured and unrehabilitated, with no effective action,” said Prince Sekwati.

“The mining right holder also failed, among other things, in its management and rehabilitation duties. This regulatory vacuum allowed illegal mining to spread, suggesting neglect, weak enforcement or an unwillingness to hold the holder accountable. It undermines the rule of law, environmental rights and public trust, leaving the Bapedi Kingdom and local residents to bear the consequences.”

Although elections are looming, the Bapedi prince said the matter was unrelated to politics and concerned the safety of residents. He warned that failing to protect citizens during an election period could dampen confidence in government.

“This is not a party-political matter for the Bapedi Kingdom, but it is a serious governance, administrative and constitutional problem for the department. The department, together with the mining right holder, left Bapedi land and the community exposed to open pits, polluted water and collapsing stockpiles, thus subjecting them to public scrutiny,” he said.

“Elections rightly focus attention on accountability, service delivery and protection of constitutional rights. The department should act now, not wait for an electoral calendar, because the environmental and safety harm is ongoing and irreparable. Failure to act damages public confidence and weakens the rule of law.”

The department of mineral resources and police in Sekhukhune had not responded to questions by the time of publication.

A statement released by the South African Police Service last week confirmed that officers were operating in the area and had arrested two undocumented immigrants, aged 27 and 41, from Malawi and Zimbabwe respectively.

According to the statement, the two individuals were found in possession of illegal mining equipment, including three generators, three jackhammers, five buckets, one shovel and about 14 metres of electric cable.

“The suspects were subsequently found to be in the country illegally and are facing charges of illegal mining and contravention of the Immigration Act. The suspects remain in police custody and are expected to appear before the Sekhukhune magistrates’ court soon,” the statement read.

The provincial commissioner of Limpopo, Lt-Gen Jan Scheepers, welcomed the arrests and confiscation of the equipment, emphasising that SAPS will continue to disrupt criminal activities that threaten communities and the province’s natural resources.