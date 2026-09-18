DA’s R500k offer can’t be combined with SAPS reward, say police

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SAPS deputy national commissioner Tebello Mosikili says the DA's proposed R500,000 top-up reward for information on the murders of women in Ekurhuleni cannot be combined with the police's R400,000 offer. Picture:

SAPS deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili has expressed scepticism over the DA’s proposed R500,000 top-up reward to help find the perpetrators behind the murders of multiple women in Ekurhuleni.

I don’t know how or what the DA has suggested about combining, but it cannot be combined — Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili, SAPS deputy national commissioner

The DA in Ekurhuleni made the announcement shortly after SAPS offered an official R400,000 reward for any information leading to breakthroughs in the investigations.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Mosikili said the two amounts cannot be merged, citing strict protocols governing donations and financial contributions to the department.

“I don’t know how or what the DA has suggested [about] combining, but it cannot be combined,” Mosikili said.

“What are the terms of reference for doing so? Are they legally authorised to make such an offer? I don’t know how offering rewards works in the political space, as I have never seen it happen before. As far as the police are concerned, there is a specific process that must be followed when a reward is issued.”

Mosikili said only law enforcement and state authorities have the power to officially confirm and issue a reward.

Regarding the R400,000 offered by the police, she noted that an oversight committee is handling the process.

“There is a committee that will evaluate the information provided by any informant. The R400,000 declared by the acting national commissioner will follow all due processes in line with our informer reward system.”

She encouraged members of the public to come forward with any leads regarding the killers, regardless of the financial reward, while confirming that a reward will indeed be paid to a deserving informant.

“I want to encourage people to step forward, because we cannot continue picking up bodies. A reward is a good tool to help us get information, but as citizens with a heart and a commitment to stopping this, we should share what we know, whether there is a reward or not. However, the reward has been declared and will be paid to a deserving informant. That information needs to come now because we cannot continue like this.”

Nine women’s bodies have been discovered across the Ekurhuleni municipality since July 2026. Several victims were found naked or partially clothed, dumped in open fields, streams, or bushes. Only a few have been identified so far.

In response, police have deployed a multidisciplinary team to investigate the killings.

Mosikili stated that police are reviewing available resources to determine how best to deploy them. “We are moving to a stage where we need to step in and assist, which will take the form of an integrated investigation.”

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