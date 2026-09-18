Former soccer coach gets 15-year jail term for sexual offences against boys

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A 48-year-old former soccer coach has been sentenced to 15 years’ direct imprisonment for sexually abusing three young boys

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A 48-year-old former soccer coach has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for sexually abusing three young males in Vosman, Mpumalanga, three years ago.

The eMalahleni regional court convicted the man on nine counts, including three counts each of sexual assault, sexual exploitation and sexual grooming.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the offences were committed in eZinambeni between September and October 2023 while the accused coached children aged between seven and 18.

“The accused’s identity has been withheld to protect the victims from secondary victimisation,” Nyuswa said.

The court heard that the boys regularly visited the coach’s home in eZinambeni to help wash soccer jerseys and equipment or spend time with him.

According to evidence presented during the trial, the coach abused the trust placed in him by the children and their families and sexually abused the boys on several occasions.

The offences came to light after two of the victims failed to return home one evening. Their parents were informed that the boys were at the accused’s residence and went there to check on them.

The boys subsequently disclosed to their parents that they had been sexually assaulted by the coach, prompting a police investigation.

The investigation uncovered another victim and led to additional charges.

The accused pleaded not guilty and denied knowing the victims or coaching them.

Prosecutor Princess Mathabathe relied on evidence from the three victims and the investigating officer. The court found the victims’ evidence credible, clear and consistent, and said their accounts corroborated one another in material respects.

The court rejected the accused’s version as false and contradictory, finding that the state had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

During sentencing proceedings, Mathabathe argued that the accused had abused his position of trust and authority over vulnerable children.

Victim impact statements described the emotional and psychological effects of the offences, including trauma and self-blame. The victims’ parents also reported changes in their children’s academic performance and wellbeing.

The court emphasised the responsibility of people entrusted with the care and guidance of children to protect and nurture them rather than exploit their position.

His name will also be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.

The NPA commended the victims and their families for reporting the offences, saying the case demonstrated its commitment to protecting children from sexual abuse and holding perpetrators accountable.

TimesLIVE