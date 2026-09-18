Man in court after allegedly throwing rock onto Bedfordview freeway

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A man accused of throwing a rock onto a freeway in Bedfordview has appeared in the Germiston magistrate’s court. File picture:

A man accused of throwing a rock onto a freeway in Bedfordview appeared in the Germiston magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, after an eyewitness allegedly saw him throwing a rock onto the freeway.

Bedfordview police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property.

Police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said the suspect was apprehended near Boeing Road and handed over to police for further investigation.

“It has not yet been established whether the man is linked to any previous rock-throwing incidents reported in the Bedfordview area.

Sibeko said police investigations were continuing.

TimesLIVE