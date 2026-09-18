Mapisa-Nqakula did not declare ‘wig’ gift received from SANDF contractor, court hears

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula continues with her trial in North Gauteng high court. She is accused of corruption when she was minister of defence. PHOTOS: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula failed to declare a wig given to her by South African National Defence Force (SANDF) logistics contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, the Gauteng high court in Pretoria heard on Thursday.

Mapisa-Nqakula returned to the witness stand for cross-examination by the state prosecutor after her defence team concluded its examination.

She faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering stemming from her tenure as defence minister between 2016 and 2019. She is accused of soliciting R4.5m in bribes, R2.1m of which was allegedly paid in cash, from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to secure and maintain government tenders. Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu is the state’s key witness who testified about the alleged gratification.

Prosecutor Emile van der Merwe asked Mapisa-Nqakula if she understood during the period in question that corruption was a criminal offence. Mapisa-Nqakula confirmed that she did.

Van der Merwe then pressed her on why she had not pleaded guilty to receiving the money and the wig. Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu previously testified that she gave Mapisa-Nqakula R300,000 in cash hidden beneath a wig, delivering it to her at OR Tambo International Airport around February 2019.

“Which charge should I plead guilty to? I did not commit any crime,” Mapisa-Nqakula said.

Mapisa-Nqakula conceded to receiving the wig, but denied receiving the R300,000 cash. She added that she had not requested the wig; rather, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu offered it after Mapisa-Nqakula complimented it at an SANDF women’s forum event.

Asked by Van der Merwe why she did not buy the wig herself, Mapisa-Nqakula replied that it was a specific wig she wanted. Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu testified that the wig was worth approximately R2,000, but Mapisa-Nqakula claimed its value was closer to R1,000.

Despite previously testifying about the formal departmental protocols for reporting gifts before accepting them, Mapisa-Nqakula admitted she had failed to report the wig. Under further questioning from Van der Merwe over whether an offence had been committed, Mapisa-Nqakula clarified that gifts below a certain threshold only required notifying the president.

She maintained that she had declared other gifts received between 2016 and 2019, and insisted she had never accepted any unlawful gratification from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu.

Mapisa-Nqakula was also questioned about her financial records, including her salary and the Subsistence and Travel (S&T) allowances she received for overseas official trips. The court examined a document detailing her international travel and corresponding allowance amounts.

Van der Merwe questioned the document’s validity, noting that it failed to specify the currencies used or include Mapisa-Nqakula’s name, despite her assertion that allowances were paid in the local currency of the destination country.

When asked how much total S&T allowance she received during her tenure, Mapisa-Nqakula stated she did not know the exact figure. She emphasised that her income was strictly limited to her salary and S&T allowances, which she used for household expenses, such as school fees. “Because it’s my money. I’m under no obligation to return it. Once the money is issued, it belongs to you,” she said.

Van der Merwe argued that the majority of S&T allowances should have been spent during travel, but Mapisa-Nqakula rejected the assertion.

The state prosecutor then raised allegations regarding a bearskin rug, complete with claws and head, that Mapisa-Nqakula allegedly purchased in Russia. She denied ever buying such an item.

“I never bought it. How would I even bring it into South Africa? I don’t know if South African customs has any record of me entering the country with a bearskin, but I didn’t,” she said. “I only learned about the bearskin during the search of my house when investigators said they were looking for it. I do not have it.”

She clarified that she owns a lion skin and a decorative elephant ear piece, both acquired within South Africa.

Mapisa-Nqakula further denied awarding any departmental contracts to Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu. She testified that she first became aware of Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu after the contractor lodged a complaint with the department regarding alleged mistreatment following the cancellation of an initial contract. Mapisa-Nqakula said she subsequently instructed the late defence secretary, Dr Sam Gulube, and former SANDF chief, General Solly Shoke, to investigate the matter.

However, she denied playing any role in securing a replacement tender for Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu.

“The decision to award her the tender had nothing to do with me,” Mapisa-Nqakula said. “I do not handle tenders. Even during my time in government, I never awarded tenders or sat on tender committees. I cannot speak to how specific contracts are decided, nor do I know the panels involved. The department is too large for me to monitor individual tender decisions.”

She also disputed Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s account of their initial meeting at OR Tambo International Airport. Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu had alleged that Mapisa-Nqakula admitted during this meeting to making an initial financial request through Gulube, and that the two agreed to use code names for future money requests.

Mapisa-Nqakula rejected this account, maintaining that their conversation focused exclusively on their shared interest in traditional healers, rather than the contractual complaints as originally scheduled. She denied asking for money or discussing alleged bribes, stating that they went their separate ways after discussing traditional healing.