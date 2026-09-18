Morero urges communities to step up fight against gender-based violence

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Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has expressed deep concern over the escalating safety crisis in the city, saying women and girls still do not feel safe, despite Johannesburg being recognised as one of the world’s leading cities.

Morero was speaking on the first day of the Gauteng Spaza Shop Summit and Expo hosted at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto Campus, where he said safety remains a major concern for residents, with incidents of violence and gender-based violence continuing to affect communities across Gauteng, including Ekurhuleni.

The mayor described gender-based violence as a painful reminder that the issue remains one of the region’s biggest failures.

“One of the biggest challenges we face across the City of Johannesburg is safety. While the problem exists throughout the city, it is even more severe in certain communities,” Morero said.

“Far too many women and girls still do not feel safe in our city,” he added.

The mayor said every woman has the right to walk freely without fear of being kidnapped, raped or killed, and warned that the city cannot celebrate global accolades while its people live in fear.

“Johannesburg has been recognised as one of the world’s leading cities, but we cannot celebrate that while our people, especially women, continue to live in fear. We must intensify our efforts to make our city safer,” he said.

Morero said the fight against gender-based violence cannot be left to government alone and called on men and boys to take a stand.

“This responsibility does not belong to government alone. We need our men and our boys to stand up and become part of the fight against gender-based violence,” he said.

“Marches help to raise awareness, but awareness alone is not enough. We need action, accountability and communities that refuse to tolerate violence. I believe we can win this fight if we stand together.”

TimesLIVE