Most Africans oppose employment of immigrants, admission of refugees

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A protest in Durban last week organised by March and March called for tighter immigration controls and the large-scale removal of undocumented foreign nationals. Picture:

Most Africans do not believe immigrants benefit their economy and many don’t want them admitted as refugees or getting local jobs, despite accepting people of different ethnicities, religions, political affiliations and nationalities to live in their communities.

Nearly 51,000 interviews conducted across 38 countries in 2024/25 showed South Africans expressing some of the continent’s most restrictive views, according to a new report by pan-African, nonpartisan research network Afrobarometer.

It finds that about two-thirds of Africans say their government should admit fewer or no foreign job seekers and refugees.

The report comes in the wake of a flare-up in anti-immigrant sentiment in South Africa this year, particularly towards undocumented foreign nationals, which has sometimes turned violent and strained Pretoria’s diplomatic relationships with the governments of countries such as Ghana and Nigeria.

Nigeria’s parliament has suspended official visits to South Africa and ordered legislators to boycott South African-hosted legislative activities, and in July the AU’s executive council did not take up a Ghanaian request to place violence against African migrants in South Africa on the agenda of the bloc’s October summit.

Pretoria has said it condemns all forms of xenophobia while vowing to crack down on illegal immigration.

The Afrobarometer report says a large majority of those surveyed across the continent would welcome or accept living next door to people of a different ethnicity (87%), religion (84%), political party (81%), or nationality (77%), but tolerance toward refugees is weaker at 69%.

About 64% believe their government should cut down on foreign job seekers, or not allow any at all into the country, while 70% hold a similar attitude towards refugees. Only 15% favoured admitting more foreign job seekers into their country.

The study also shows only 45% of Africans believe immigrants make a positive contribution to their economies, while 44% see a negative contribution.

Views vary widely across countries, with the citizens of Ivory Coast (69%), São Tomé and Príncipe (68%), Cabo Verde (65%) and Benin (64%) seeing a positive economic impact from foreign nationals, while only 17% felt the same in South Africa, 21% in Morocco and 23% each in Gabon and Mauritania.

Read: EDITORIAL | Migration tension tests SA’s regional leadership

West Africa is the only region where a majority (55%) of citizens say immigrants are good for their country’s economy, versus 47% in East Africa, just 39% in Southern Africa, 36% in Central Africa and 23% in North Africa.

“Perceptions of the economic impact of immigrants are remarkably consistent across key demographic groups. Gender, urban or rural residence, age, education and employment status seem to make little difference to the continental average of 44% who say immigrants have a negative economic impact,” the report says.

“The clearest exception is lived poverty: Those experiencing high lived poverty are more likely to hold negative views than well-off respondents, suggesting that economic insecurity may be more closely associated with negative perceptions of immigrants’ economic impact than other demographic characteristics.”

Earlier this year, a migration statistics report showed that South Africa’s migrant population generated household income of R433bn in the 2022/23 financial year, largely through salaries, underscoring the substantial economic contribution made by foreign nationals living and working in the country. Nonmigrant households recorded a total income of R2.486-trillion.

Since 2021/2023, tolerance toward immigrants as well as people of a different ethnicity and religion, supporters of different political parties and homosexuals has declined by 2-3 percentage points, reaching their lowest levels of the past decade, Afrobarometer says.

The sentiment in Africa largely reflects rising antimigrant sentiment globally, a phenomenon that has boosted support for rightwing parties in some countries such as Germany, where the Alternative for Germany won an election earlier this ‌month.

Business Day