Motorists urged to plan as Limpopo traffic surges

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Heavy traffic is expected on the N1 and major Limpopo routes as the weekend begins.

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The Limpopo department of transport and community safety has warned motorists and other road users to exercise caution as the province expects a significant increase in traffic volumes from Friday.

The department said traffic is expected to be particularly heavy on the N1 northbound between Gauteng and Polokwane, as well as on routes leading to shopping centres and leisure destinations.

MEC Nakedi Kekana urged motorists to remain vigilant and plan their journeys carefully.

“As is normal for a Friday in Limpopo, we are expecting high volumes. We also expect increased movement towards shopping centres,” Kekana said.

She also warned shoppers to be cautious when using ATMs, urging them not to accept assistance from strangers and, where possible, to avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

The MEC reminded motorists to adhere to speed limits, warning that speeding remains a major road safety risk. “Speed kills,” she said.

Motorists were also urged to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before embarking on their journeys. Those travelling long distances are advised to take a break after every two hours and to remain patient, particularly when approaching tollgates.

The department also reiterated its zero-tolerance approach to drunk driving during the weekend.

Kekana said the province’s Phuza Weekend Operations would continue, with law enforcement officials expected to conduct operations targeting motorists who drive under the influence of alcohol.

“We will be out in full force,” she said, urging people attending recreational activities and family gatherings to make use of a sober driver rather than getting behind the wheel after drinking.

The MEC also reminded motorists who have received Aarto infringement notices that they can take advantage of the applicable discount by paying within 32 days.

TimesLIVE