NSFAS opens 2027 applications as minister urges students to apply early

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The NSFAS officially opened the application cycle for 2027 on Friday. File picture:

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Thousands of young South Africans hoping to study at universities and TVET colleges next year can now apply for financial aid, with higher education minister Buti Manamela urging students not to wait until the last day to submit their applications.

Manamela and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) officially launched the 2027 application cycle on Friday.

The application window will remain open until October 31, while NSFAS said it had already received more than 5,000 applications after an unexpected system test resulted in students submitting applications before the official launch.

NSFAS interim chairperson advocate Richardt Ramashia said the scheme conducted a live demonstration of the application portal at midnight on Thursday.

“What happened is that what was supposed to be a live demonstration resulted in actual applications being loaded by students. As we stand, I am advised that more than 5,000, almost 6,000 applications have already been received,” he said.

“Of those close to 6,000 applications, more than 2,000 have been successfully processed.”

For students and families who cannot afford the cost of higher education, funding can determine whether a young person is able to continue studying after matric.

Ramashia said the launch was about more than opening an online application system.

“Today [Friday] is about the learner who is sitting somewhere in a class ... thinking he may not be able to afford the funding for college or university studies next year.

“Today is about the student whose future depends on access to financial aid and support.”

He said the NSFAS had focused on making the application process easier and more responsive, particularly for students who rely on their phones to access online services.

For the 2027 cycle, students will be able to:

create a profile;

submit an application;

upload documents; and

receive confirmation and a reference number on their mobile devices.

Ramashia urged applicants to make sure their documents were complete and readable and that the required consent was correctly completed.

“The most important key, and this is the message we need to take outside, is that you must make sure that you press the submit button.

“After doing everything that you have done — uploading, reporting, editing and everything — please press that submit button.”

Once an application has been submitted, applicants will receive a reference number, which can be used to track the application.

The NSFAS said students with disabilities would continue to receive dedicated support, including assistive devices where required.

Key NSFAS dates

The application system opened on September 18 and will close on October 31.

The NSFAS plans to complete its funding decisions by November, followed by an audit of those decisions from December 1 to 9.

Students who disagree with a funding decision will then have an opportunity to appeal. The appeal window will run from December 10 to 24, with appeal outcomes expected to be published by January 9 2027.

The final list of students who qualify for funding is expected to be sent to institutions by January 11 2027.

Ramashia said the strict timetable was intended to give the scheme enough time to process applications, make funding decisions, conduct audits, and deal with appeals before students register.

“We want to eliminate any possibility of technical glitches. We want to make sure that no potential NSFAS beneficiary is excluded from funding because of errors or technical glitches,” he said.

Manamela said the scheme had made several changes aimed at improving the application and funding process after a record number of applications during the 2026 cycle.

These include extracting student information directly from institutional systems, automated document verification, electronic document signing, and improvements to the student support environment. The verification of student registration and banking details is also being strengthened through collaboration with the department of home affairs.

Manamela said work had also started on a loan management system for students who fall into the so-called “missing middle”, those whose household income is above the NSFAS threshold but who may still struggle to afford the full cost of tertiary education.

The government needed to strengthen this funding pathway, particularly for families whose incomes place them above the NSFAS threshold but who still face financial pressure.

“We cannot ignore these students. A young person should not be excluded from the opportunity to study simply because their household income falls just above the threshold. Yet, they are still unable to meet the actual cost of education.”

Manamela stressed that applying for NSFAS funding is free. He warned students against people asking for money or personal information in exchange for submitting an application.

“The chair and CEO assured me that you do not have to pay anything to apply for this year,” he said.

“Don’t go listening to people saying, ‘Give us your ID, give us this much or that much, or pay money into this account.’ It is free to apply for the NSFAS.”

He urged students to apply as early as possible so they have enough time to check their information, submit outstanding documents and seek help if they encounter problems.

The NSFAS plans to send outreach teams to provinces, districts, rural communities, townships and other marginalised communities to assist prospective applicants.

The minister also encouraged schools and life-orientation teachers to make information about the NSFAS available to pupils preparing for life after matric.

But applying for funding does not guarantee admission to a university or TVET college.

“Students who want to access student colleges and universities must apply to those institutions because applying for NSFAS does not guarantee you a place at the university or at the TVET college and a programme that you are to study,” said Manamela.

“TVET college applications are live now, and similarly, university applications have opened to most of our universities.”

Students should apply separately for admission to their chosen institution and for NSFAS funding if they require financial assistance.

Manamela also addressed concerns about whether race would affect NSFAS applications, saying eligibility is based on household income and whether a student is eligible to study at an institution.

“I think we must make it categorical that race is not a determinant for testing whether someone qualifies for the NSFAS,” he said.

“Black, Indian, white, coloured, can and should, and I encourage them to apply, and they will be treated equally.”

He encouraged prospective students to use the application period rather than leave their future plans until the last minute.

“Every learner is responsible for using it. Do not wait for someone else to apply on your behalf. Do not wait until the final day and do not allow uncertainty or lack of information to become the reason you do not pursue your aspirations.”

TimesLIVE