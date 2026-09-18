POLL | Was Lesufi insensitive about murders of Ekurhuleni women?

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Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has drawn the ire of critics of his statement regarding the Ekurhuleni murders. File picture:

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has sparked outrage after a comment about not getting emotional following the discovery of another woman’s body — the ninth in Ekurhuleni within two months.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Lesufi called on the public to remain calm, exercise patience, and give the police time to build their cases.

“The country is wide; the province is wide. They have to be reasonable as well. We must not be emotional. And we must not just throw insults and throw accusations and doubt all over,” Lesufi said. “The reality is some people have declared war, and we have to respond to it. I think the state has the capacity to respond to it.”

His statements triggered swift backlash from advocacy groups and social media users, who argued that his words demonstrated a lack of empathy regarding the ongoing gender-based violence crisis.

Amnesty International South Africa condemned Lesufi’s comments, stating: “Do not tell us to ‘not be emotional’. Where is your care and emotion amid a national crisis of gender-based violence and femicide? You promised safer communities. Maybe if you cared more and were more ‘emotional’ and outraged by this disaster, women would be safe in the province you run.”

Lesufi maintained that he has full confidence in the investigative team and hinted that officers are already making breakthroughs in several cases.

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