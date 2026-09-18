SAPS warns public against sharing fake identikit linked to Ekurhuleni murders

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Police say no official suspect photos have been released in relation to the Ekurhuleni murder investigations.

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Police have warned the public against circulating photographs of people allegedly linked to the murders of women in Ekurhuleni.

In a statement on Friday, police said they had not released any identikit, wanted poster or photograph of a suspect or suspects in connection with the cases.

The warning comes amid the circulation of unverified information and photographs on social media allegedly linking individuals to the murders.

Police cautioned that sharing such material could have serious consequences, including innocent people being wrongly identified, harassed or targeted.

“Members of the public are cautioned against sharing unverified information, as this could result in innocent people being wrongly identified, harassed or targeted.” said national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.

The police service said it would communicate officially if a suspect was positively identified and investigators required assistance from the public.

Mathe said police remained committed to the investigations and were following every available lead to establish the circumstances surrounding the murders and identify those responsible.

Communities have been urged to rely only on information issued through official police communication channels.

Members of the public who have information that could assist the investigations are encouraged to report it to the police rather than sharing unverified claims or photographs online.

TimesLIVE