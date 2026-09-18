UKZN graduates honour family ties and seeds planted by elders

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University of KwaZulu-Natal's Dean of Research at the College of Health Sciences, Prof Bongani Nkambule, reads out Dr Dolly Nyasulu's thesis at her graduation

Some 70 years ago a seed was planted in little Dolly Nonthuzelo Nyasulu as she watched with fascination midwives deliver babies and sat with them as they talked about birthing stories.

This week Nyasulu, 82, reaped the fruits when she graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy in Public Health from the University of KwaZulu-Natal looking at a Family-Centred Postnatal Care Approach in rural KwaZulu-Natal.

Her thesis explored the potential of involving families more meaningfully in the care of mothers and newborns, a seed she told the Sunday Times was planted when she was a little girl in Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape.

Proving that age is no barrier to learning and the pursuit of a lifelong dream, the eldest of nine children said she was proud of her achievement.

“I feel incredibly good and very excited,” said Nyasulu.

“I still can’t believe that I have made it to the finish line. It has been such a long journey, with many challenges along the way, so reaching this point feels very special to me.”

Nyasulu’s doctoral study was supervised by Prof Myra Taylor and Dr Nelisiwe Khuzwayo and her research was supported by decades of experience in nursing, midwifery, maternal and newborn health, education and healthcare policy.

Her professional journey began with general nursing, followed by midwifery, psychiatric nursing, advanced midwifery and neonatal nursing. She later completed a Bachelor of Nursing Degree in Community Health Nursing and Nursing Administration and a Clinical Master’s in Nursing specialising in Maternal, Child and Women’s Health.

The grandmother of five and two great-grandchildren also worked as KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Maternal, Child and Women’s Health Coordinator and initiatives focused on maternal and newborn health. She has also contributed to midwifery education, healthcare policy and the development of national and provincial maternal and newborn-care guidelines.

But her passion to enrol in nursing training at Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth in 1964 ― and specialise in midwifery ― was prompted by her experiences of a child where births involved entire families, with relatives participating in different ways to support the mother and the midwife.

“This study feels like a full-circle moment for me,” she said, having spent decades studying and practising midwifery before returning to the importance of family involvement in childbirth and maternal care.

“In the old days the concept of family-centred postnatal care, where family members work collaboratively with healthcare providers, including midwives, to care for mothers and their newborns. Midwives and others in the community were instrumental even before the birth of a baby is born.

“Then with the disintegration of the family unit, with people moving out of the communities and into towns or townships, this ended. However, it continues in countries like Scandinavia and Brazil, the latter which has a traditional element and other places too. I have a vision that we could reintroduce this practice but with collaboration with healthcare providers, the health department and the community.

“I am praying that I have a few more years left to allow me to get this off the ground. Then I think I would have made some meaningful change in this field,” she said.

Her PhD studies were marked by significant personal challenges including the loss of her daughter in 2019 and her husband, Guy, who had been her greatest supporter. She also faced health challenges and had to adapt to the technological demands of postgraduate study.

Yet, with the support of her family and supervisors, she persevered. “In many ways, I feel that I did not walk this journey alone,” she said.

“There were people around me who carried me when I no longer felt I could carry myself.”

Bachelor of Law (LLB) graduate Lethukuthula Mngomezulu with his tie bearing the images of his paternal and maternal grandmothers (UKZ)

Another graduate who felt carried was Bachelor of Law (LLB) graduate Lethukuthula Mngomezulu, whose unusual tie paid tribute to his grandmothers, both of whom are now dead, and he carried them with him as he crossed the graduation stage on Thursday.

“This was my second qualification, but it was my first time walking across the stage because, with my first qualification, it was during Covid-19,” he explained.

Mngomezulu, who has a graphic design company he started while he was studying for his first degree, a Bachelor of Social Science in Criminology, designed the tie.

“At the top is my maternal grandmother, Sibusisiwe MaMsomi-Dlamini and at the bottom, my paternal grandmother, Siphiwe MaSikhakhane-Mngomezulu. The baby is me at 18 months,” he said.

He said both his grandmothers played an instrumental role in his life and education.

“MaMsomi, every year when the year began, she would buy me a set of my school uniform because she believed that I had to look presentable at school, and she always wanted me to do well and thrive academically. MaSikhakhane always motivated me to achieve more in life.

“She always used to say, ‘Imfundo iyona angasoze yakwala noma ungayishela kangakanani,’ meaning education or a qualification is like that one girlfriend that will never leave you or disappoint you, no matter how many times you ask her out.”

Mngomezulu said the graduation coincides with their shared birth month, September.

“I know if they were both still alive, they would be over the moon with joy and excitement.”