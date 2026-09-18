WATCH | Four dead in accidents; house, cars washed away in mudslide after heavy rains in KZN

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Four people died in two accidents — one along the N2 near Umkuze and another on the R66 between Gingindlovu and Eshowe — after heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture:

Four people died in two accidents while a house and three cars were washed away in a mudslide triggered by heavy rains in Marianhill, west of Durban, on Friday.

The KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements department said the accidents — one on the N2 near Umkuze, the other on the R66 between Gingindlovu and Eshowe — were reported at about 4am on Friday.

Spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said teams were in contact with the Mdletshe family, who lost their five-bedroom house, and the Khwela family, who lost three cars.

He said teams would explore the provision of alternative temporary emergency accommodation for the affected families.

Sibiya said MEC Siboniso Duma, eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba and national human settlements minister Thembi Simelane had mandated roving teams to work together to monitor the situation in informal settlements located in flood-prone areas.

“We are worried that the river in the Quarry Road informal settlements is getting swollen. The work on the bridge in the area has been affected.

“We are, accordingly, warning communities in the area and other areas in high-risk areas to be vigilant. Importantly, roving teams are working with other government departments to speed up interventions and prevent any loss of lives.”

Sibiya said due to prolonged rainfall, there is flooding at the Melody Hills Transitional Emergency Accommodation, a facility housing victims of floods from H Section, Umlazi.

A technical team to monitor the situation and effect evacuation if necessary.

The Montclair Lodge is ready to accommodate victims of disaster as part of the flood response plan.

TimesLIVE