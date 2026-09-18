‘We are the problem’: Siya Kolisi calls on SA men to ‘stand up’ against GBV

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Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has called on South African men to unite against gender-based violence (GBV).

His remarks follow an escalating femicide crisis in Ekurhuleni, where nine women’s bodies have been discovered across the municipality since July.

Taking to Instagram, Kolisi expressed deep sorrow over the murders, saying seeing the news has been really tough.

He noted that while he usually uses his platform to rally support for the national rugby team, he now feels an urgent duty to use that same reach to speak out against GBV.

“We ask South Africa to stand behind us all the time. Now I’m asking us as men to stand up,” Kolisi said. “This is bigger than a headline. Violence against women is an everyday reality in our country, and we cannot keep leaving women to carry this fight alone.”

He urged men to seek help rather than resort to violence.

“The men of our country need to acknowledge and accept that we are the problem, and we need help. We need help urgently, because without asking for help, this will continue.”

Kolisi encouraged men, fellow sporting icons, and podcasters to use their platforms not only to denounce violence against women, but to drive actionable change.

“It’s our responsibility to use our voice and platform. Raising awareness isn’t the only thing we can do ... how can we bring people into this space who can actually help us? This goes far beyond headlines. It’s about the conversations we have with our mates. Please, South Africans, especially men, let’s speak more, and let’s do more than just speak. We need action now.”

He said if men fail to unite in a moment like this, they will have no answer for their daughters and sisters, and fail to teach their sons to do better.

“We just have to do better as men. We can’t sit back and act like nothing is happening. This should be the most important, most talked-about issue in our country right now.

“This has been going on for far too long, it’s been going on for years, and it’s an everyday crisis.”

He emphasised that his statement is not just a reaction to recent events, but a stand against a persistent national crisis.

Kolisi called on leaders to step up and create spaces where men can be educated and guided towards change.

He acknowledged that he does not have all the answers but offered to use his platform to help drive real solutions.

“I really want to be part of the solution. I don’t have all the answers, but I definitely want to be part of the solution, not the problem.”

TimesLIVE