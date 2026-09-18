Women change daily routines as fear grows after Ekurhuleni murders

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Various civil society groups gathered in Kempton Park on Thursday, demanding action from the government after the discovery of nine dead women in the wider Ekurhuleni region. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

The discovery of nine women’s bodies in Ekurhuleni in the past few weeks has left women in nearby communities changing the way they travel, move around and protect themselves.

For women living in and around Kempton Park and Thembisa, ordinary routines have taken on a new level of fear.

Walking home, waiting for transport or travelling alone are things many women have always had to think about, but the recent discovery of nine women’s bodies in the area has made them even more cautious.

Some say they are avoiding places they previously used to go to without thinking twice, while others make sure someone knows where they are at all times.

Lesedi Ntsobe from Makhulong section in Thembisa said the reports had made her more aware of her surroundings.

She said she now pays closer attention when walking and travelling, particularly when she is alone.

“Before, I would just walk and not think much about who is behind me or who is around me. Now I make sure I am aware of my surroundings,” she said.

Ntsobe said women were being forced to think about their safety in situations that previously felt normal.

She now informs people close to her about where she is going and avoids walking alone where possible.

Speaking to TimesLIVE in Kempton Park, Nomvula Ngubani said the reports had also changed the way she approached her daily movements.

She said she was more careful about when she travelled and tried not to be outside alone late at night.

“I don’t want to be outside late anymore. If I know that I will be coming back late, I make sure I have someone with me or I arrange transport,” she said.

But for Ngubani, the fear is not only linked to the recent cases.

She is also a survivor of a violent attack and a sexual assault that she says happened in March 2025 while she and her friend were travelling to a birthday party.

Ngubani said they were attacked, sexually assaulted and robbed of their phones, and taken into bushes before being forced to go towards a dam.

She said the eight men threatened to kill them and separated her from her friend.

“When we reached that dam called Ramaphosa dam, they put my friend on the other side. They put me on the other side. By that time, all I could see was death,” she said.

Ngubani said she begged the attackers to spare their lives.

“I was crying, begging them, please, please don’t kill us. We have children,” she recalled.

She said the ordeal lasted for hours before the attackers left them and warned them not to follow.

Ngubani said they heard gunshots as the men walked away.

She and her friend eventually made their way out of the bushes, and got to a main road, where a good Samaritan drove them to a nearby police station. They opened a case and were later taken to hospital.

Ngubani said the attack left both women traumatised.

She said the recent discovery of women’s bodies in the wider Kempton Park and Olifantsfontein area had brought back memories of what happened to them.

A detective had previously told her and her friend that two bodies of young girls were found at the same place where they were attacked.

“I believe it’s those serial killers. It’s them,” she said.

In the Winnie Mandela area in Thembisa, Sharon Maluleke said she had become more cautious about walking alone.

She said she now avoids quiet routes and tries to travel with other people whenever possible.

“There are things we used to ignore because we thought nothing would happen to us. Now we realise we have to be careful,” she said.

Maluleke said the recent cases had also changed conversations among women in her community.

Another Winnie Mandela resident, Vinolia Sithole, said she had become more alert when she was outside.

She avoids being distracted by her phone while walking and pays attention to the people around her.

“I am always looking around now. I don’t want to be surprised by someone following me,” she said.

Sithole said she avoids travelling alone at night and prefers to have someone accompany her.

For Ngubani, the experience of surviving the attack has also changed how she thinks about protecting herself.

She said she now carries pepper spray and a knife, though she admitted she did not know how she would react if she had to use them.

“It’s better you have those things than not to have them,” she said.

She said the attack made her realise how quickly an ordinary journey could turn into a life-threatening situation.

“I truly wish government could do something about this to protect us. We fear for our lives.”

The fear has spread beyond the areas where the bodies were discovered.

For some women, carrying a phone, sharing their location, arranging transport or travelling in groups has become part of their daily routine.

But they say these precautions should not become the only answer.

They want police and the government to do more to make communities safer so women can go about their lives without constantly looking over their shoulders.

Police say they have intensified operations in the affected areas, with increased patrols, visibility and investigations after the deaths.

Acting Gauteng police commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana said police had not established that all the cases were linked, but investigators were examining similarities of the discovery of women’s bodies in Ekurhuleni as part of the broader probe.

For Ngubani, the memories of the attack remain fresh.

“I’m still very afraid. What has been discovered about these women is terrifying; the kidnapping, the murder, it’s scary,” she said.

“A walk home is no longer just a walk home. A late trip means making a plan. And being alone can mean constantly checking who is behind you,” Ngubani said.

TimesLIVE