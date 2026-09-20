Two suspects arrested, three killed after Eastern Cape police officers murdered

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A 72-hour police operation led to two arrests and three suspects being shot dead. File picture:

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Two suspects have been arrested and three others fatally wounded in operations to track down those linked to the killing of two police officers in Libode, near Mthatha.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said on Saturday the arrests and shootings followed the activation of a 72-hour operation after W/O Thando Magoxo, 51, and Const Ntlahla Tyhali, 30, were killed in the early hours of Friday.

The officers were responding to a call for assistance after armed suspects attacked a spaza shop at Ziphunzana location and demanded money from the shop owner. Their service pistols were stolen during the attack.

Gantana said an intelligence-driven operation by the Mthatha crime intelligence unit and Mthatha K9 unit on Friday led to the arrest of a 29-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man at Ngolo location in Sibangweni.

The pair were allegedly found in possession of an AK47 rifle and ammunition and face charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Later that night, at about 11.55pm, national intervention unit members followed up on information about another suspect along the N2 at Sibangweni location, Libode, towards Tsolo.

“On arrival, the suspect allegedly opened fire on police. Police returned fire,” Gantana said.

The 35-year-old suspect was fatally wounded, and a pistol with three rounds of ammunition was recovered.

Gantana said two other male suspects linked to the murder of the officers were later fatally wounded during follow-up operations at Ngolo village. Two handguns were recovered from them.

This brings the number of suspects fatally wounded to three. In total, one AK47 rifle and three handguns have been recovered in connection with the case, Gantana said.

Charges including attacking police, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition are being investigated. An inquest docket has also been opened.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata commended the teams involved in the operations and sent condolences to the families and colleagues of the two officers.

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