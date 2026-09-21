‘Check on your female relatives,’ Chikunga urges Ekurhuleni families

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Sindisiwe Chikunga says information should be reported directly to the police rather than circulated through social media. File picture:

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Minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga has urged families to check on female relatives living in parts of Ekurhuleni and immediately report anyone missing to police as investigations continue into the deaths of nine women.

Chikunga made the appeal during a briefing by the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on gender-based violence and femicide on the government’s response to the killings.

“The IMC calls on people to check on their female relatives who are in Ekurhuleni, particularly those in and around Kempton Park, Kwa-Thema and Tembisa, and to report any missing person at their nearest police station,” said Chikunga.

She stressed that families do not have to wait 24 hours before reporting someone missing, saying early reports could assist police in beginning searches and investigations as soon as possible.

“Early reporting enables the police to initiate the necessary investigation and search processes without delay. Families should provide a recent photograph, a description of the missing person, details of where the person was last seen, and any other information that may assist investigators,” she said.

The appeal comes after the discovery of the bodies of nine women in Ekurhuleni since July, prompting intensified police operations and a specialised multidisciplinary investigation. The IMC said one of the nine bodies remained without a corresponding missing-person report at the time of its briefing.

The sharing of unverified allegations, graphic images or even the personal information of victims may cause additional trauma to families, [fuel] fear and prejudice or compromise ongoing investigations — Sindisiwe Chikunga, minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities

Chikunga also urged members of the public with information about the killings to give it directly to investigators rather than circulating claims on social media.

“Community members who have information about the killings in Ekurhuleni are asked to co-operate fully with investigators. Information should be reported directly to the police rather than circulated through social media or informal community platforms,” she said.

“The sharing of unverified allegations, graphic images or even the personal information of victims may cause additional trauma to families, [fuel] fear and prejudice or compromise ongoing investigations,” Chikunga said.

The IMC has approved a comprehensive emergency strategy in response to the killings, including an intensified law-enforcement operation and the elevation of the multidisciplinary specialised investigation team to be co-ordinated by the deputy national commissioner for detective services.

Our investigators are following all available leads and are working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice — Brig Athlenda Mathe, national police spokesperson

Meanwhile, three people are expected to appear in the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Monday in connection with the killing of the ninth woman whose body was found in Dawn Park.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said a man and two women were arrested over the weekend by members of the Gauteng murder and robbery unit.

The woman was found partially clothed in an open area in Villa Liza near Dawn Park on September 17. Her body had been wrapped in a sheet and left at the side of the road.

Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane said investigators were treating each of the nine cases as a priority.

“We remain committed to ensuring that these investigations are pursued with the urgency and determination they require. Our investigators are following all available leads and are working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice,” said Dimpane

Police have not established that all nine killings are linked.

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