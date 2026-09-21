Minister Chikunga urges businessman to surrender after threat to women

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Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has urged businessman Lawrence Mudzinganyama to hand himself over to the police after a video showing him allegedly threatening to shoot women inside the ladies’ restroom at Vlamo restaurant at Sandton Gate went viral on social media. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

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Sindisiwe Chikunga, minister in the Presidency for women, youth and people with disabilities, has urged businessman Lawrence Mudzinganyama to hand himself over to the police.

This call comes following the outcry for the government to act against Mudzinganyama after a video showed him threatening to shoot women at a Sandton restaurant over the weekend. His actions have also triggered three investigations with one by police and others by two governments departments into him and his businesses.

His actions came as the country was in shock at the killing of nine women in Ekurhuleni over the past two months.

In the footage, Mudzinganyama is seen confronting the women and allegedly threatening to “put a bullet in all of you”. He also tells them he is wealthy and that nothing would happen to him if he killed them.

“I’ll murder you now and walk,” he says at one point.

The incident happened in the ladies’ restroom at the Vlamo restaurant at Sandton Gate.

The law will find him no matter how rich he is. — Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga

Mudzinganyama has since issued an apology, as pressure mounted on X (formerly Twitter), with users calling for his removal.

The incident has sparked scrutiny of his business interests, with his lease reportedly terminated by Steyn City Properties, while transport minister Barbara Creecy has instructed the South African National Roads Agency Limited board to investigate the appointment of Moriel Infrastructure Group, where Mudzinganyama served as executive chairman and director.

Mudzinganyama is also facing an intimidation case following the incident.

“The interministerial committee is calling on the suspect to hand himself over to the nearest police station as a matter of urgency. However, the law will find him no matter how rich he is,” Chikunga said, adding that despite his apology, he must “face the music” for the incident.

The Moriel Infrastructure Group has terminated its association with Mudzinganyama with immediate effect.

The company said its board had resolved to remove him as executive chairman and director following the incident.

“Mr Mudzinganyama has been removed from both positions. He will no longer represent, speak for or act on behalf of Moriel Infrastructure Group in any capacity,” the company said.

In a statement issued in Mudzinganyama’s personal capacity, he said he “deeply regrets” the fear and distress caused by his conduct and acknowledged that his aggressive and threatening language was unacceptable.

“I apologise unreservedly to the women involved ... The aggressive and threatening language I used was unacceptable and unjustifiable, regardless of the circumstances that led to the disagreement,” he said.

Mudzinganyama said he would co-operate fully with law-enforcement authorities should an investigation into the incident take place.

Sowetan