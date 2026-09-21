“People love it when a drug mule is arrested”

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PROLOGUE

NEWSFLASH — Nairobi, 10 February 2014

A 30-year-old South African national was arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at approximately 1.30am local time today after being red-flagged as a person wanted by Interpol. Authorities identified her as Taran Louise Chukwu, née Eagar, before taking her into custody.

It’s early morning in Kenya. The air feels thick, like an itchy blanket – one you’re desperate to throw off so that you can breathe.

As I climb down the aircraft steps with my designer handbag and a small black wheelie suitcase, I see two uniformed officers waiting below, staring straight up at me. Now I’m really suffocating.

“Taran Louise Chukwu?” one of the men asks. They don’t introduce themselves. They don’t need to.

My stomach lurches violently, swollen with a hundred thumbsized capsules of pure Brazilian cocaine. I force myself to nod casually, though my heart is ripping through my chest.

“You’ve been red-flagged,” the officer says, not bothering to hide his glee. “By Interpol.”

Interpol. A red notice. Oh fuck.

I knew it. I fucking knew it.

***

Taran Louise Chukwu. (Supplied)

The minute I left Johannesburg, I knew something was wrong. Turn back, I kept telling myself. Don’t do this.

The feeling of dread grew stronger with every kilometre I travelled, every airport security check I passed through and every boarding pass I collected.

From Johannesburg to Gaborone and Addis Ababa, from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro, it intensified every step of the way, until I was arrested in Nairobi.

In Brazil, the sense of foreboding became so overwhelming that I even tried to abort my mission. I returned to Rio from São Paulo without collecting the cocaine. Backing out like that was a first for me. Even though I’d invested a lot of time and cash into the consignment, I no longer gave a damn about the money. I needed to get back to my kids. Something didn’t feel right. I could feel it in my bones.

If I’m honest, it wasn’t an entirely new feeling. Over the previous few months, there had been plenty of warning bells. Security at airports worldwide had been beefed up, and I had even been arrested on a Caribbean island but somehow, miraculously, I’d been released.

Having completed 50 trips myself, and having sent many others in my place, it felt like my good luck was running out – that I was living on borrowed time. A self-proclaimed prophetess had even seen danger ahead and warned me to get out while I could.

I didn’t need to be told. In my heart of hearts, I knew I couldn’t carry on. As much as I was conning myself into believing I was a great provider, my poor kids were constantly exposed to a mother who was always on a mission, forever talking on the phone and looking in the rearview mirror.

And then, a few days earlier in Brazil, things got hectic. As I made my way to the airport in Rio, my phone rang. It was Trust, my long-time business partner. I’d messaged him to say something was wrong and that I was coming home without the goods.

“I’m at your house,” he barked. “I’ve got your children, and I’m taking them with me.”

At first, I thought he was joking. And if he was, it was a pretty sick joke.

“Taz, if you don’t come back with the stuff,” Trust said, pronouncing each word in his Nigerian staccato, “you’ll never see your kids again. I’m serious.”

After that call, I went into crazy mode. I totally panicked. My kids! No. No. No! I can’t let them be held as collateral in some godforsaken Hillbrow flat by Trust and his “brothers”. This can’t be happening!

My heart beating out of my chest, I tried to call him again. It went straight to voicemail.

And so, choking with rage and dread, I caught the bus back to São Paulo and picked up the consignment. I managed to swallow 100 of the 120 cocaine pellets, and I did something I’d never done before: I left 20 of them behind in the toilet cistern. Anything to reduce the risk, to make it less likely I’d have to shit any capsules out, rinse them and swallow them again.

At Rio airport, as I was going through security, the officials pulled me aside. My heart almost stopped beating in sheer panic.

Oh fuck! I must look edgy. Keep cool, Taran. Keep cool.

The officials wanted to take me to the medical centre to X-ray my belly, but I produced my secret talismans: a re-dated ultrasound scan and a fake doctor’s note. (If you’re pregnant, they can’t send you for an X-ray at an airport.) Annoyed and still highly suspicious, the officers eventually let me get on the plane without being X-rayed.

The relief was immense, but I was starting to unravel. Would the officials in Rio put a black mark next to my name or even report me to Interpol? How many more times could I talk my way out of these situations?

My tongue felt thick in my mouth.

As I boarded that flight in Rio to start the long journey back home, I kept telling myself over and over, like a mantra: This is your last trip. The very last of the last.

***

As I cross the tarmac at Jomo Kenyatta Airport, I feel the urgent weight of the hundred pellets that have been inside me for the past three days, since I left São Paulo. It feels like they are about to come out and shoot all over the runway.

The Kenyan narcotics officers lead me towards a prefab office in the terminal’s parking lot.

My stomach tightens and swells in dread.

Think, Taran! Think!

But I can’t think clearly. All I can see are my children’s faces. My beautiful five-year-old Ciara, Rochelle, who’s four, and little three-year-old Leo, waiting for me to come home, all innocenteyed and excited for souvenirs and treats.

For just a few seconds, I feel like falling down on my hands and knees on the tarmac and begging for mercy, to let me get back to my children who, by now, could be held hostage somewhere. I want to plead for a phone call to my father, even though he probably won’t pick up.

But I don’t break down, and I don’t cry. I never, ever cry. That would be an admission of guilt.

I follow the officers into the prefab office. The blood is rushing triple-time through my head. My legs feel strangely light, as though they belong to somebody else.

More plainclothes officers file in and swarm around me. I count 17 of them crowded into the cramped space.

Keep your shit together, Taz.

Some of the narcs sit at a table; others lean against the prefab walls. They remind me of a pack of dogs panting for their prey. The 100 pellets keep pressing down inside me. My stomach is so distended it feels like it’s going to explode, as if I’m carrying 100 little time bombs. I know I checked each capsule carefully before swallowing it, but they’ve been swimming in my stomach juices for days now. One tiny tear could kill me.

My thoughts keep spinning out of control. Maybe it would be better if I died right now. Imagine my father’s face when he sees his daughter’s face plastered all over the news! Yeah, I bet it will make the headlines. People love it when a drug mule is arrested.

That’s what the narcs in the office keep calling me: “Mule”. The thing is, by now, I’m not some lowly donkey anymore; I’m the boss of my own global network.

I keep telling myself to get a grip. You’re a boss, Taz. Behave like one. Don’t let them see you panic!

Two of the men take my handbag and small black suitcase. My matching larger suitcase arrives from the aeroplane’s hold. I can hear them emptying my luggage onto the floor, rummaging through my clothes and underwear, the toys for my children and the dulce de leche (caramelised milk) my kids adore, while a few female officers lead me to an adjoining room to strip-search me.

I know the drill. I’ve been searched more times than I can remember – in prison in Rawalpindi, in airports around the world.

I let them invade me. They’re rough. Their hands and fingers are all over me. I wonder if they’re taking pleasure in hurting me. I won’t give them the satisfaction of seeing me flinch.

Of course they find nothing. But they also know for sure that I’m carrying. Interpol has alerted them.

“We know you have something,” one of them, a chubby, gleeful lady, keeps saying. “It’s time for an X-ray!” Her rabid excitement makes me sick.

Think, Taran, think!

I reach for the only card I have left.

“I’m pregnant,” I say with all the strength I can muster. But my voice is weak and hollow.

I push out my swollen-with-100-pellets-of-cocaine stomach, so I actually do look kind of pregnant. I hand them the doctor’s note and re-dated ultrasound.

I cling to this tiny thread of hope. Please, God, let them believe me. Please let no harm come to my children. Please, God, stop Trust from doing what he’s doing. Please. Please. Please, God, help me.

They lead me to the airport’s makeshift medical centre. I really need to go to the toilet. It feels like one of the pellets has already begun to slip out of me.

I’m finally cornered – with absolutely nowhere to go.