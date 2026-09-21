South Africa

POLL | Are public apologies enough after violent threats?

Incident highlights ongoing fears around violence against women in South Africa

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JUNE 20, 2020. Nelson Mandela Bridge, Johannesburg. Rhema Bible Church North and Rhema Family Churches, Grace Bible Churches, Central Methodist Johannesburg and Gracepoint Methodist Church, held a protest and prayer event on The Nelson Mandela Bridge, in Johannesburg. They are taking a joint silent stand against GBV and femicide, that is so prevalent in South African society. Bishop Gary Rivas, Bishop of the Central Synodof The Methodit Church of Southern Africa said a prayer and took to his knee among other PAstors and Bishops. PHOTOGRAPH: ALON SKUY
JUNE 20, 2020. The incident comes amid heightened concern about violence against women in South Africa.. PHOTOGRAPH: ALON SKUY (ALON SKUY)

A businessman has apologised after a video showing him allegedly threatening to shoot a group of women at a Sandton restaurant went viral, sparking outrage and renewed debate about accountability for violent threats.

In his apology, Lawrence Mudzinganyama acknowledged the fear and distress caused by his conduct and said he understood words alone could not undo the harm caused.

The incident comes amid heightened concern about violence against women in South Africa.

When a person publicly apologises after making a violent threat, should saying sorry be enough or should there be further consequences?

TimesLIVE


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