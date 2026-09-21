POLL | Are public apologies enough after violent threats?

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JUNE 20, 2020. The incident comes amid heightened concern about violence against women in South Africa.. PHOTOGRAPH: ALON SKUY

A businessman has apologised after a video showing him allegedly threatening to shoot a group of women at a Sandton restaurant went viral, sparking outrage and renewed debate about accountability for violent threats.

In his apology, Lawrence Mudzinganyama acknowledged the fear and distress caused by his conduct and said he understood words alone could not undo the harm caused.

The incident comes amid heightened concern about violence against women in South Africa.

When a person publicly apologises after making a violent threat, should saying sorry be enough or should there be further consequences?

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