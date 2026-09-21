South Africa

Suspected drug mule arrested at Joburg airport

Bullet-shaped objects and blocks of heroin-like substance found in luggage

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TimesLIVE

Police found bullet-like objects and blocks containing substances suspected to be heroin. Picture: (SAPS)

Drugs suspected to be heroin were seized from a South African man at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday.

The 52-year-old South African national had arrived on a flight from Accra, Ghana, when police intercepted him at the airport on September 20 2026. Picture: (SAPS)

The latest arrest brings the total number of suspected drug mules arrested at the port of entry to three in the past three weeks, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk.

The 52-year-old South African national had arrived on a flight from Accra, Ghana, when police intercepted him at the airport.

“A search of the suspect’s luggage led police to uncover bullet-like objects and blocks containing substances suspected to be heroin,” she said.

He is expected to appear before the Kempton Park magistrate’s court later this week.

TimesLIVE


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