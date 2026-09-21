Suspected drug mule arrested at Joburg airport

Drugs suspected to be heroin were seized from a South African man at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday.
The latest arrest brings the total number of suspected drug mules arrested at the port of entry to three in the past three weeks, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk.
The 52-year-old South African national had arrived on a flight from Accra, Ghana, when police intercepted him at the airport.
“A search of the suspect’s luggage led police to uncover bullet-like objects and blocks containing substances suspected to be heroin,” she said.
He is expected to appear before the Kempton Park magistrate’s court later this week.
TimesLIVE
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