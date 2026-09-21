Three arrested over racing driver Robert Wolk’s fatal shooting in Kempton Park

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police seized a VW Jetta and a Beretta pistol with its serial number removed, together with 17 rounds of live ammunition, from three suspects arrested in the murder of racing driver Robert Wolk. Stock photo:

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of well-known motor racing driver Robert Wolk in Kempton Park last week.

Wolk, 41, had stopped on the side of the road in Esther Park on September 16 after a bumper bashing. He had wanted to take a photo of both vehicles for insurance purposes when he was gunned down by a man from the other vehicle.

Police crime intelligence officers, private security company Blue Hawk Tactical and the Ekurhuleni metro police department combined forces to make the arrests.

“Intelligence gathered during the investigation identified the suspected getaway vehicle, which was also linked to other serious crimes,” Blue Hawk said.

The VW Jetta was seized.

A Beretta pistol with its serial number removed, together with 17 rounds of live ammunition, was also recovered. The firearm is believed to have been used in the murder and will form part of the ongoing investigation.

The suspects face charges including:

murder;

possession of a suspected hijacked motor vehicle; and

possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

TimesLIVE