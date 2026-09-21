South Africa

Three arrested over racing driver Robert Wolk’s fatal shooting in Kempton Park

Police seize suspected getaway car and firearm linked to racing driver’s murder

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Two shooters opened fire at the old taxi rank in Mfuleni on Friday. Stock photo.
Police seized a VW Jetta and a Beretta pistol with its serial number removed, together with 17 rounds of live ammunition, from three suspects arrested in the murder of racing driver Robert Wolk. Stock photo: (123RF/dvrcan)

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of well-known motor racing driver Robert Wolk in Kempton Park last week.

Wolk, 41, had stopped on the side of the road in Esther Park on September 16 after a bumper bashing. He had wanted to take a photo of both vehicles for insurance purposes when he was gunned down by a man from the other vehicle.

Police crime intelligence officers, private security company Blue Hawk Tactical and the Ekurhuleni metro police department combined forces to make the arrests.

“Intelligence gathered during the investigation identified the suspected getaway vehicle, which was also linked to other serious crimes,” Blue Hawk said.

The VW Jetta was seized.

A Beretta pistol with its serial number removed, together with 17 rounds of live ammunition, was also recovered. The firearm is believed to have been used in the murder and will form part of the ongoing investigation.

The suspects face charges including:

  • murder;
  • possession of a suspected hijacked motor vehicle; and
  • possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

TimesLIVE


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