Deputy-minister’s ‘tip-off’ leads to labour raid on steel company

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Immigration officer Dipuo Maronetha conducts an inspection of employees at an Alberton company to verify their identification documents. They were all found to be legal. Picture:

A steel and tube manufacturing company in Ekurhuleni has come under scrutiny over its employment and financial practices, while a toilet paper manufacturer inspected by government officials on Tuesday was found to be compliant with labour and municipal regulations.

Deputy minister of employment and labour Jomo Sibiya said he had received a tip-off that the steel company, African Steel and Tube, had employed dozens of undocumented foreigners.

Sibiya said officials had been told that some foreigners who had been working at the factory the previous day were allegedly instructed not to come to work on the day of the inspection.

He also raised concerns about the company’s financial and employment practices, including an alleged R1.3m debt owed to the City of Ekurhuleni.

Sibiya said inspectors found that some employees were paid in cash over weekends, with those payments not reflected on their monthly payslips.

“Our inspectors found out that the company strictly pays its employees cash over the weekend. Meaning it is not added in their monthly payslip,” he said.

He was speaking during an inspection at the company alongside deputy minister of home affairs Njabulo Nzuza and Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza.

Sibiya said the inspection was part of efforts to strengthen enforcement of labour and immigration laws, as well as municipal bylaws.

Officials were also checking whether workers were at least paid the minimum wage, were registered with the Unemployment Insurance Fund and the Compensation Fund, and protected under the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.

Immigration officer Dipuo Maronetha, who inspected the workers’ identity documents, said 52 employees were present during the inspection.

“I can confirm that we arrived to find 52 employees. One is a Zimbabwean national who holds a Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP). There were no illegal immigrants,” she said.

Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza said the operation was important in protecting employment opportunities for local residents and ensuring businesses complied with municipal regulations.

He said the municipality was checking business and trading licences, building safety, zoning and land-use requirements, as well as whether companies were paying for services such as water and electricity.

“Law enforcement officers are working with immigration officials to strengthen compliance and ensure that businesses meet the requirements to operate in the city,” he said.

After the inspection at African Steel and Tube, the officials moved to toilet paper manufacturer Twinsaver.

The company was found to be compliant with the relevant requirements, including those relating to personal protective equipment, electricity and water.

“We are pleased to announce that this company is compliant. This is a rare find, which means it needs to be protected at all costs,” said Xhakaza.

“No wrongdoing was identified at Twinsaver during the inspection.”

TimesLIVE