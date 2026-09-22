Education official loses bid to withdraw from early retirement programme

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Arbitor finds education official attempted to withdraw from an early retirement programme after an official sign-off date. Picture:

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A senior Limpopo education official who challenged the termination of his employment after applying for an early retirement programme has failed to convince an Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) arbitrator that he was unfairly dismissed.

Mohlaki Alexius Mashiane, who was a chief education specialist in the Limpopo education department, referred a dispute to the ELRC after his employment was terminated on March 31 2026 under an early retirement programme.

Mashiane had submitted an application for an early retirement programme (ERP), in terms of circular No 300 of 2025, on November 27 2025.

On February 23 2026, the head of department wrote a letter to Mashiane, informing him that his application for the ERP had been approved with effect from April 1 2026. This letter was received by Mashiane on March 27 2026.

On March 3 2026, Mashiane submitted a letter to the department, indicating that he was withdrawing his application for the ERP. This was declined by the department.

He unsuccessfully lodged a grievance against the department’s decision. Mashiane’s employment was subsequently terminated on March 31 2026.

Mashiane then referred a dispute to the ELRC.

In an arbitration award dated September 9, the ELRC found that Mashiane had failed to establish that a dismissal had occurred and ruled that the council therefore lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Mashiane’s contention was when he submitted the withdrawal letter to the employer on March 3 2026, he did not know that his application for ERP was approved as this was not communicated to him.

Arbitrator ME Dikotla said Mashiane did not come across as a credible witness. “He was clearly not candid.”

Dikotka said circular 300 of 2025 stated that the authority to grant early retirement without pension penalties was vested within the relevant line-executive authority or head of department.

According to the October 2025 department of public service and administration determination and directive, departments were required to submit the names of approved cases by the executive authority to the National Treasury from December 1 2025.

“In this case, the MEC, as the executive authority, approved the application on 5 December 2025. The HOD, Maropene Seshibe, approved the application on 7 December 2025, as the delegated authority.”

Dikotla said after the approval of the applications, the department sent a request for funding to the National Treasury.

The MEC and the HOD approved the employee’s application on December 5 2025 and December 7 2025 respectively.

Dikotla said paragraph 5 of the employee’s application read: “I understand that once my application has been approved by the final approval authority, I cannot retract my application.”

Dikotla said in this case, the final approval authority approved Mashiane’s application in December 2025, and Mashiane only submitted his withdrawal letter on March 3 2026.

Mashiane said he was advised by his financial advisor and his spouse that he should not go ahead with the ERP in December 2025.

“If indeed he was advised in December 2025, why did he wait until 3 March 2026?”

Mashiane claims he became aware of the approval of his ERP application after receiving a letter from the HOD on March 23 2026.

“This is improbable. The (department) testified that it created a WhatsApp group for the employees who had applied for ERP. It was undisputed that the employee was part of this WhatsApp group.”

Dikotla said on the morning of February 23 2026, a senior official of the department, Menge Motuku, sent a WhatsApp message to the group stating: “Colleagues, kindly be informed that we have arranged a gathering today for retiring employees to assist them with completing their pension forms.” They were supposed to meet at 10am on the same day.

Mashiane testified he did not immediately see the WhatsApp message and said he only saw the message during the week as he was on sick leave at the time.

“I find it hard to believe this,” said Dikotla. “There was no evidence that he was too ill, to such an extent that he could not read the messages nor communicate with anyone.”

Dikotla said Mashiane was not an unsophisticated person.

“He is an educated person who had occupied a fairly senior position. He was part of the WhatsApp group and the message was very clear and unambiguous.”

Dikotla said Mashiane knew that he had applied for ERP.

Dikotla said an employee whose ERP application had been declined would not be invited to a meeting where pension forms would be completed.

“Clearly, he had to have known at this stage that his application was approved.”

The award also considered a meeting Mashiane said he attended on March 2 2026 with senior departmental officials.

Mashiane testified that the officials wanted to know whether he intended to leave because his post had already been advertised. Mashiane said he explained that his financial circumstances made it difficult for him to retire at that stage.

According to his evidence, Mashiane was told that he could not withdraw if the HOD had already approved his application.

“I find that the employee, Mohlaki Alexis Mashiane has failed to establish the existence of the dismissal,” said Dikotla.

TimesLIVE