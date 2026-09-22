South Africa

Five things you need to know about Shadrack Sibiya rape case

Charges include sexual grooming, trafficking of persons, and rape

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Lt-gen Shadrack Sibiya, charged with multiple offences of a sexual nature, is being held at Kgosi Mampuru prison. Picture: (Veli Nhlapo)

Story audio is generated using AI

Senior police official Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya appeared before the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday where he faced charges related to sexual offences.

Sibiya was arrested in Sandton on Monday by members of the Madlanga commission recommendations task team.

After a brief appearance, his case was postponed to September 29 for a possible bail application.

Here are five things you need to know:

  • He will be kept at Kgosi Mampuru prison until he appears for a bail application on September 29.
  • He is facing five counts, including sexual grooming, trafficking of persons, and rape, which are regarded as schedule six offences.
  • The accused allegedly asked a 16-year-old to send nude material via WhatsApp.
  • He is accused of a rape that allegedly took place in May 2026, when the complainant was allegedly heavily intoxicated
  • Police have assured related families of their support, including psychosocial advice.

Sowetan


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