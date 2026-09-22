South Africa

High-ranking cop accused of sexual offences with girls aged 16 and 18

Top SAPS official faces allegations of sexual grooming and rape

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The skyline looking over Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: 123RF/sunshineseeds
The alleged rape was reported to have taken place at a hotel in Sandton. Picture:

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A 59-year-old police officer with the rank of lieutenant-general was arrested in Sandton on Monday on charges relating to sexual offences.

He is expected to make a first court appearance on Tuesday.

Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane said the arrest demonstrates the South African Police Service will not shield members facing credible allegations of criminal conduct, irrespective of their rank or position.

The senior officer faces charges relating to the alleged sexual grooming of a 16-year-old girl between July and August, and the alleged rape of an 18-year-old woman. The alleged rape is reported to have occurred at a hotel in Sandton in May.

Dimpane said the country’s ongoing fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) must begin with accountability within the ranks of the police.

“Our commitment to combating GBVF must apply equally within our own organisation. Rank, position or seniority cannot place anyone above the law. Where credible allegations of criminal conduct are brought against a police officer, they must be investigated without fear or favour.”

TimesLIVE


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