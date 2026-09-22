Long queues, broken toilets and no service after lunchtime at Sassa

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People queue from 4am to apply for social grant or to have a flagged grant reviewed at the Umlazi Sassa office in the south of Durban.

More often than not, they get turned away just after lunchtime because of water outages.

The township has only one Sassa office and also serves people from Isipingo, Ngonyameni, Bluff and Wentworth.

Sassa spokesperson Mbekiseni Mdlalose said the office closes earlier than normal due to water shortages − an “occupational health hazard for both clients and employees”.

“We are trying to assist as many beneficiaries as possible. Those who don’t get assisted are given appointments.”

To have a chance of getting served, people queue from the early hours of the morning and sleep on the pavement.

GroundUp visited the office and found Sherice Snyman who said when she arrived at 6.30am, her queue number was already 103. By noon, she had still not been helped to get her child grant.

“I have been sent from pillar to post. Today, I am here for the seventh time,” said Snyman.

The women’s toilets are not operating. Everyone uses the three men’s toilets. Some toilets are covered with black plastic bags and have no doors. Sewer water leaks from the pipes outside.

The building is owned by the KZN department of public works and spokesperson Steve Bhengu said the building was made available to Sassa for several years at no cost.

Maintenance and repairs were Sassa’s responsibility, Bhengu said.

Mdlalose said the agency would find alternative offices and urged beneficiaries to use its online platform instead of making in-person visits.

“Waiting time should not exceed 90 minutes when everything is working properly and there are no system or network glitches,” said Mdlalose.

Human rights organisation Black Sash’s regional manager Evashnee Naidoo said long queues and people being told to return multiple times are a systemic issue at Sassa offices across the country.

The grant review process, which requires flagged beneficiaries to go to offices to review their details and get biometric verification, has strained the system, she said.

“It is the responsibility of the institution to ensure that they have the necessary capacity, who are trained to deal with this issue,” she said. “They need to ensure that they have proper facilities to deal with clients when they are serving them … There should be sanitation facilities. There should be water available for clients.” − GroundUp