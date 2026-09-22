Madlanga commission: Five things to know from Joe Sibanyoni’s testimony

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and accused the commission of treating him unfairly. He refused to answer some of the questions citing that the issues were before court.

Story audio is generated using AI

Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni used his return to the Madlanga commission to mount a broad challenge to the evidence and lines of questioning being put to him.

Sibanyoni objected to the commission probing areas he believes either fall outside its mandate or risk prejudicing his legal rights.

Here are five things you need to know:

The Kwaggafontein criminal case

Sibanyoni argued that the commission should not rely on a pending criminal docket or question him on allegations that are before a criminal court, saying this could prejudice his right to a fair trial. Sibanyoni and his co-accused allegedly extorted R2m from a Mpumalanga businessman.

The Shosholoza stokvel

He said Shosholoza was an investment vehicle comprising people in the taxi business and rejected the commission’s apparent characterisation of the stokvel as a “pipeline for improper cash flows”. He insisted that the money moving through the account represented member contributions and year-end distributions.

The Putco contracts

Sibanyoni argued that questions about alleged irregularities involving contracts of bus company Putco went beyond the specific matters he had been notified to answer under the Regulation 10(6) notice.

Evidence from his cellphone

He also challenged the commission’s reliance on data obtained from his cellphone, arguing that its use violated his constitutional rights and that he should not be expected to respond to cellphone-derived evidence presented in proceedings held in his absence.

Improper relationships with police

Sibanyoni acknowledged that he knows several police officers but denied having any social, personal or professional relationship with four officers. However, it was revealed that five police officers had access codes to his estate at some point.

Sowetan