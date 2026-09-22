Man accused of being ‘Kempton Park serial killer’ is killed in street

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Vosman police are investigating the killing of a man who was accused of being behind the murders of women in Ekurhuleni. Picture:

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A family from Emalahleni in Mpumalanga is seeking answers following the murder of Vusimuzi Radebe, who was allegedly beaten to death on Saturday after being accused of being the “Kempton Park serial killer”.

He was accosted while walking home from his grandmother’s residence in KwaGuqa, to Lynville in Emalahleni, when he was allegedly stopped by residents who questioned who he was and where he lived. It is believed he told them he had just relocated to the area from Kempton Park.

A family member, Nonhlanhla Mathobela, said the family was heartbroken.

Mathobela said it had been about a month since Radebe had moved back to Emalahleni from Kempton Park after his parents, who had also lived there, retired.

“We are hurt that he died like that while he is innocent, over something he did not do. How can he be a serial killer when he has no gun, no knives, no phone,” she said.

“He wasn’t a danger to the community. He was an only child to his parents, the only son. He was a quiet child.”

Mathobela said even if the group suspected him, they should have initiated an investigation to ascertain the truth.

“You first question a person and involve law enforcement, you don’t just decide.

“If you are a killer, would you say you come from Kempton Park? What made them decide it’s him? He died just because he came from Kempton Park. Does it mean people from Kempton Park must not walk or travel?”

The family is appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened, saw him travelling from Kwaguqa towards Lynville, or has any information about his death, to come forward.

Police in Vosman, Mpumalanga, have confirmed that they have opened a case of murder and launched a manhunt for suspects following an act of vigilantism.

Police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated and the motive was unknown.

Masondo said police received a complaint about vigilantism in Vosman on Saturday, and responded swiftly.

Upon arrival at the scene, he said members found a man lying on the ground with visible injuries, having allegedly been assaulted by a group of community members.

“Emergency Medical Services personnel were summoned but the victim was unfortunately declared dead on the scene. The motive for the attack cannot be confirmed at this stage and forms part of the ongoing investigation,” he said.

He said police are against acts of vigilantism and urged community members not to take the law into their own hands.

“Regardless of the alleged crime committed, no one has the right to assault or kill another person. Such actions are criminal, and those who participate in them will face the full might of the law,” Masondo said.

Police have so far discovered bodies of nine women in Ekurhuleni over the past two months, prompting an increase in police resources dedicated to the investigation. They have not established that all nine killings are linked.

The provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lt-Gen Apaphia Modise, has vowed that the police will work around the clock to ensure that everyone who has participated in this heinous crime is pursued and arrested.

“Taking the law into your own hands is a serious criminal offence and will never be tolerated. I have ordered that every resource be mobilised to hunt down those responsible for this senseless killing. We urge anyone with information that can assist in identifying the perpetrators to come forward,” said Modise.

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