Mpox cases are rising — Western Cape urges early treatment

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Mpox is a viral infection that spreads through close contact and typically causes flu-like symptoms and lesions. It is usually mild but can be lethal. Picture:

“If you develop symptoms, particularly a new or unexplained rash, sores or lesions, avoid close contact and seek healthcare advice as soon as possible.”

This warning comes from Dr Saadiq Kariem, chief of operations at the Western Cape department of health, as health authorities call for increased public vigilance amid a rise in mpox cases in South Africa.

By September 17, the country had recorded 18 confirmed and one probable case, with 13 reported between August 13 and September 17, raising concerns about rapid local transmission.

The Western Cape accounts most cases, with 15 reported, particularly in the City of Cape Town. Gauteng has recorded three cases and KwaZulu-Natal one.

Those affected are aged between 23 and 50 years, with a median age of 36.5 years. Eighteen are men and one is a woman.

Mpox is a viral infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus and can spread through close physical contact with an infected person.

“Anyone can get mpox. What matters is knowing the signs, understanding how it spreads and taking steps to protect yourself and the people around you,” Kariem said.

“If you develop symptoms, particularly a new or unexplained rash, sores or lesions, avoid close contact and seek healthcare advice as soon as possible.”

Kariem said that while anyone could contract mpox, current cases had predominantly been identified among men, including men who have sex with men. This did not mean the disease was limited to a particular group or community.

“Risk is linked to close physical contact with someone who has mpox, including during sexual contact.

“People who have new or multiple sexual partners are encouraged to check themselves regularly for an unexplained rash, sores or lesions and to talk openly with partners about symptoms. If you or a partner develops symptoms, avoid sex and other close skin-to-skin contact and seek healthcare advice. Temporarily reducing the number of new or multiple sexual partners can also reduce opportunities for transmission,” Kariem said.

He said condoms remained important for preventing HIV and other sexually transmitted infections and could reduce some exposure to mpox. However, they did not provide complete protection because the virus could spread through skin-to-skin contact involving areas not covered by a condom.

Last week, the national department of health said one of the recent cases involved a person who travelled to Spain earlier this month and returned to South Africa on September 14.

The person was tested in Spain after being informed of his probable case status. South African health authorities were in contact with their Spanish counterparts to obtain laboratory results to confirm his mpox status.

Symptoms can develop after close contact with someone who has mpox, with the incubation period ranging from five to 21 days. Common symptoms include fever, headache, muscle and back aches, swollen glands, fatigue and a new or unexplained rash, sores or skin lesions. Lesions may occur anywhere on the body, including the face, hands, feet, mouth, genital area or around the anus.

The skin lesions can begin as flat red spots before developing into raised bumps, fluid-filled blisters and pus-filled lesions before eventually crusting over.

National health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said people with mpox could also transmit the virus through respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact, including through uncovered coughing or sneezing.

He said vigilance remained important, particularly in households, healthcare settings and close social networks. Frequent handwashing or the use of hand sanitiser could also help reduce transmission.

Vaccine eligibility

The government, with support from the World Health Organisation (WHO), has secured a limited number of mpox vaccine doses as part of its outbreak response. Health authorities will determine how and where the vaccines will be used based on risk and exposure.

“Vaccination is also part of the co-ordinated response. Vaccines are available, but they are not routinely offered to everyone. Eligibility is based on an individual’s risk and exposure, and individuals will be advised whether to vaccinate,” Kariem said.

The Western Cape health department also urged residents to support people diagnosed with, or suspected of having, mpox, warning that stigma and discrimination could discourage people from seeking testing and treatment and make outbreaks more difficult to contain.

Anyone who develops symptoms, particularly after close contact with a confirmed or suspected case, is advised to seek medical attention and avoid close contact with others.

TimesLIVE