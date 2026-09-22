Police open inquest after decomposed body found in Limpopo stream

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Police officers responded to the scene where community members directed them to the body. File picture:

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Limpopo police have opened an inquest after the body of an unidentified man was found in a shallow stream near a graveyard in Westenburg.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the body was discovered in Extension 44 in the Capricorn District on Monday.

“On Monday at approximately 5.30pm, police received information from the community service centre (CSC) regarding a body reportedly found floating in a shallow stream,” said Ledwaba.

Police officers responded to the scene where community members directed them to the body.

“The deceased was found naked and in an advanced state of decomposition, lying face down in the water,” said Ledwaba.

The identity of the man remains unknown. Ledwaba said police were investigating the circumstances surrounding his death and working to establish his identity and locate his next of kin.

“Anyone with information that could assist the police in identifying the deceased or determining the circumstances surrounding his death is urged to contact the investigating officer, Sgt Nomi Leputu, on 081 704 9651, or the nearest police station. Alternatively, call Crime Stop,” Ledwaba said.

Police have not yet disclosed a possible cause of death.

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