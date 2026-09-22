Ramaphosa vows more money, resources and technology to fight GBV

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President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will deploy more money, resources and technology to strengthen its fight against gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide, which he described as a national crisis.

Ramaphosa said an interministerial committee was working on a number of initiatives aimed at strengthening government’s response to violence against women.

“We’re going to even be deploying more money, more resources, more technology to ensure that we deal with the fear that women are now subjected to, and at government level the interministerial committee is going to be coming up with a number of initiatives which I will address,” he said.

The president was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the ANC Veterans League fundraising golf day in Woodmead, Johannesburg, on Monday.

His comments come amid heightened concern over the safety of women after the discovery of the bodies of nine women in separate incidents in Ekurhuleni over the past two months.

Police have intensified investigations into the deaths, with a multidisciplinary team of specialised policing resources deployed to investigate the cases.

Ramaphosa said women should not have to live in fear of men and vowed that the government would intensify its response to violence against women.

“The women of South Africa should never have to live in fear of men. And that is precisely what we’re now going to be addressing more forcefully. That men should never regard women as their playground, as people or citizens that they should harm or even kill,” he said.

Ramaphosa said government would “pull out all stops” to track down perpetrators while calling on men to respect women.

“We will be pulling out all stops to find these perpetrators and the message must also go to men. Men must continue respecting women, honouring women. The women of our country are the builders of the nation. They carry this nation on their shoulders. To abuse them and to even kill them is a real blight against all of us,” he said.

Ramaphosa said GBV should not be viewed solely as a problem affecting women but as a crisis confronting the country as a whole.

“Gender-based violence is not only a problem for women, it’s a national crisis and we need to be treating it as that,” he said.

The president said government remained committed to protecting women and ensuring they could live safely.

“We are taking this very seriously. I have always spoken against gender-based violence throughout the years and will continue spreading the message that as a government of South Africa we are committed to protecting women, we are committed to ensuring that the lives of our women are safe and we will do everything we can,” he said.

Ramaphosa also acknowledged shortcomings in government’s response to GBV, saying there could be instances where authorities fell short.

“There will be missteps along the way and there may be areas where there’s neglect, but the commitment is there and it is fierce and it is forceful. We will make sure that we protect the women of our country,” he said.

TimesLIVE