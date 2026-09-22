Retired SCA judge Gorven joins board of Freedom Under Law

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Retired Supreme Court of Appeal judge Trevor Gorven has joined the board of Freedom Under Law (FUL).

“Judge Gorven brings to FUL decades of experience in legal practice, the judiciary, legal education and civil society, as well as a longstanding commitment to the rule of law, accountable public institutions and constitutional democracy,” FUL said on Tuesday.

FUL board chairperson Azhar Cachalia, who is himself a retired SCA judge, said Gorven brought exceptional judicial experience and a longstanding commitment to constitutional democracy and public service.

”His insight and experience will be a valuable addition to FUL’s board, and we are delighted to welcome him.”

Gorven holds BA and LLB degrees from the University of Natal and practised at the Pietermaritzburg Bar from 1988 until his appointment to the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in November 2008. He was appointed senior counsel in 2006.

After serving for substantial periods as an acting judge of appeal from 2014, Gorven was appointed permanently to the SCA in July 2021. He retired from the bench in April 2024.

FUL said over the course of his judicial career, Gorven delivered 72 reported judgments, including 37 emanating from the SCA. His judgments have addressed important questions of public accountability, administrative justice, access to information, refugee rights and the exercise of public power.

FUL said Gorven had also made a substantial contribution to legal education and advocacy training. He served on the KwaZulu-Natal Bar Council and spent six years as pupillage co-ordinator. Since 2005, he has conducted advocacy training in SA and internationally, and has participated in the University of Cape Town’s Judicial Forum on Transformative Adjudication.

TimesLIVE