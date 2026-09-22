Two pupils dead, three others fighting for their life in KZN shooting

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Ntuzuma police have opened a case docket with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder. Stock photo:

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Two pupils were killed, and three others were injured in a shooting incident in Besters in KwaMashu, Durban, on Tuesday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Paul Magwaza said a group of approximately five boys and girls aged between 16 and 18 years old were allegedly smoking inside a house when a group of unknown suspects entered the house and opened fire on them.

“A 16-year-old male died on the scene, and another 16-year-old female was declared deceased upon arrival at the hospital. Three more victims are still receiving medical attention in hospital.”

He said Ntuzuma police have opened a case docket with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

The motive for the attack is yet to be established.

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka said he was “saddened” by the shooting incident. He said the learners were accosted by a group of gunmen who opened fire with no provocation.

This is a senseless and cowardly act of violence — Sipho Hlomuka, KwaZulu-Natal education MEC

Hlomuka has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased learners, the injured, their schools and the affected communities.

“This is a senseless and cowardly act of violence. Our children should be able to walk to school without fearing for their lives. Schools must remain places of safety, learning and hope,” said Hlomuka.

The MEC repeated a call for communities, traditional leaders and other stakeholders to work with law enforcement to protect children.

The incident comes after a pupil allegedly shot a fellow pupil dead in Pinetown, west of Durban, last week.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said KwaNdengezi police had opened a case of murder after a 19-year-old pupil was shot and killed inside the Ndengezi Intermediate School premises.

The motive for the killing remained under investigation.

TimesLIVE