South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Brown Mogotsi back in court

Court proceedings focus on allegations from November 2025 incident

Sowetan Sowetan

Sowetan

Reporter

Businessman Brown Mogotsi is back in court on Tuesday. Mogotsi faces five charges arising from an incident that allegedly occurred on November 3 2025.

Video courtesy of SABC

Sowetan


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