A seat but not always a say: UKZN study explores women in traditional leadership

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Women may have a seat at the table in traditional councils in KwaZulu-Natal but that does not always mean they have a say in the decisions that affect their communities, a new study has found.

Nomakhwezi Ntshele, a co-ordinator for the health portfolio committee in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, examined women’s participation in traditional leadership as part of her MCom in leadership studies at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

Her research looked beyond the number of women represented in traditional councils and asked whether they were able to influence discussions, agendas and decisions.

“My interest in the study came from a simple but important question: if our laws recognise gender equality, why do women still experience barriers to meaningful participation in traditional leadership?” said Ntshele.

She said traditional leadership remained an important part of community governance in KwaZulu-Natal, with responsibilities including:

customary governance;

community development;

succession; and

engagement with government.

“I wanted to understand the gap between formal recognition of women’s rights and their lived experiences within these structures,” she said.

Women can make important contributions to their communities without necessarily being recognised as equal holders of authority — Nomakhwezi Ntshele, co-ordinator for health portfolio committee in KZN legislature

Ntshele found a woman could be formally recognised as a member of a traditional council but have limited influence over what was discussed and how decisions were made.

“In practice, it means a woman can be physically present in a traditional council, formally recognised as a member and still have limited influence over what is discussed, how decisions are made and what ultimately gets decided.”

Her research found women’s participation was often more visible in welfare and community support matters, while issues such as land, succession, resource allocation and strategic governance remained more strongly male-dominated.

“Women can therefore make important contributions to their communities without necessarily being recognised as equal holders of authority.”

She also identified less visible forms of exclusion, including:

limited access to information;

informal networks through which decisions may be shaped;

unequal scrutiny; and

fewer opportunities for women to occupy influential positions.

She said this was why it was important to distinguish between simply counting women in leadership structures and looking at whether they had real influence.

“Meaningful representation is achieved when women’s voices can influence agendas, deliberations and final outcomes, rather than simply increasing the number of women in the room.”

One of the most important findings for Ntshele was that formal inclusion and actual authority could exist separately.

“Participants repeatedly drew a distinction between being present and having a voice that shapes decisions.”

This shifted the focus of her research from representation as a numerical concept to representation as a question of “power, participation and influence”.

Women who participate in leadership may continue to carry a disproportionate share of family and caregiving responsibilities, creating what the study describes as a double burden — Ntshele

The study identified several barriers facing women, including:

patrilineal succession;

marriage-related expectations;

informal gatekeeping;

unequal scrutiny; and

what the research describes as a “legitimacy deficit”.

Women could face questions about whether they were genuinely entitled to authority, while their appointments could sometimes be viewed through the lens of gender representation rather than their competence and leadership ability. Domestic responsibilities were another challenge.

“Women who participate in leadership may continue to carry a disproportionate share of family and caregiving responsibilities, creating what the study describes as a double burden.”

Gendered socialisation also played a role, with boys often socialised towards authority and girls towards caregiving and support. However, Ntshele’s research did not portray Zulu culture as inherently oppressive towards women. Instead it found patriarchal interpretations and institutional practices could evolve and cultural identity and gender equality did not have to compete.

The study also found signs of change. Ntshele said important sources of transformation were:

education;

generational change;

progressive traditional leaders; and

exposure to effective women leaders

“This was significant because it demonstrated women’s exclusion should not be treated as inevitable or as an unchanging feature of culture.”

Her research did not set out to compare named traditional councils, but participants identified a pattern in which communities led by progressive traditional leaders were described as creating more meaningful opportunities for women.

“The same formal framework can produce different experiences depending on how leadership understands participation and how decision-making spaces are organised.”

She believes these practices should not depend only on individual leaders but should be documented and institutionalised so women’s access to authority does not depend on who happens to lead a particular community.

Meaningful participation means women are not simply present to satisfy a representation requirement. It means they have access to information, participate from agenda setting through to final decision-making, occupy positions of responsibility, and have their views considered in decisions that affect their communities

Ntshele hopes to use her research and experience in public service will contribute to discussions around inclusive leadership and accountability.

She said one practical step would be to monitor more than simply the number of women appointed to traditional councils.

Her research recommends reporting should also look at:

the positions and committees women occupy;

their participation in decisions about land, succession, finance and development; and

whether their proposals influence final outcomes.

“For me, meaningful participation means women are not simply present to satisfy a representation requirement. It means they have access to information, participate from agenda setting through to final decision-making, occupy positions of responsibility, and have their views considered in decisions that affect their communities.”

Ntshele’s academic achievement comes after years of balancing her studies with work and navigating professional challenges, disappointment, exclusion and personal loss.

She credited her supervisor, Prof Bibi Chummun, for her patience, academic rigour, mentorship and belief in her abilities.

Ntshele also dedicated the achievement to her mother, saying her mother’s love, sacrifices, prayers and belief had sustained her through some of the most difficult moments of her journey.

Reflecting on the journey, she said: “I fell, I struggled, I grieved, I started again and I finished. I am proud of the qualification but even more grateful for the person I became through the process.”

For Ntshele, the research is more than an academic qualification. She hopes to use it to contribute to practical discussions about how women can have a meaningful voice in the traditional leadership structures that shape their communities.

“My hope is to use the research and my experience in public service to contribute to that conversation in a practical and constructive way.”

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