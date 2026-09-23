‘Cat’ Matlala, three co-accused face fraud charges in Pretoria ‘lease scam’

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Vusumusi 'Cat' Matlala, Claudette Masethe, Given Makofane and Tsakani Matlala appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday. Picture:

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Vusumusi “Cat” Matlala and three co-accused appeared before the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges relating to an alleged fraudulent lease agreement.

While Matlala, 50, opted not to bring his bail application, his wife Tsakani Matlala, 38, Claudette Masethe, 31, and Given Makofane, 46, were released on bail of R20,000 each.

Their releases were on conditions that they should not contact state witnesses, should report at their closest police station, should hand over their passports to the investigating officer, and should inform the investigating officer should they wish to travel outside the province.

The four are facing two counts of fraud, two counts of uttering, and forgery. In addition, Vusumusi Matlala is facing a charge of contravening the Identification Act.

“It is alleged that during January 2025, the four accused acted in furtherance of a common purpose by falsifying documents to secure a lease agreement for a property in Waterkloof Heights, Pretoria, through a real estate agent,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

It is also alleged that between January 13 and January 21 2025, Vusumusi Matlala unlawfully possessed an identity document issued in the name Vusumusi Dlamini, purporting to be associated with the Eswatini royal house, in order to obtain the lease.

“In court, the state did not oppose the release on bail of the three co-accused. However, the state intends to oppose Vusumusi Matlala’s bail application, which will be heard on 14 and 15 October 2026,” said Mahanjana.

The case against the three co-accused has been postponed until October 29 for further investigation.

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