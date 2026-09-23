Court shown photo of Mapisa-Nqakula allegedly accepting R250k in gift bag

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Former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is facing 12 counts of corruption in the Gauteng High Court. Picture:

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The state has presented a photograph from a SA National Defence Force spousal forum event showing former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula allegedly accepting a gift bag from SANDF logistics contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu.

Mapisa-Nqakula appeared before the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, where she faces 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering stemming from her tenure as defence minister between 2016 and 2019. She allegedly solicited R4.5m in bribes, R2.1m of which was allegedly paid in cash, from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to secure and maintain lucrative government tenders.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, the state’s key witness, previously testified that she handed over a R250,000 cash bribe to Mapisa-Nqakula at the August 17 2018 event, where Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu served as the programme director, and Mapisa-Nqakula delivered the keynote address. The cash was allegedly requested using the code word “padkos” (food for the road), as Mapisa-Nqakula was scheduled to fly to Port Elizabeth the next morning.

During cross-examination, Mapisa-Nqakula denied ever receiving money or gifts from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu at the event, insisting she only received an official gift from the wife of former SANDF chief Gen Solly Shoke.

“She could not have given me a gift that was from her at the holding room. The gifts I received were coming from the spouses where the event happened,” Mapisa-Nqakula testified, maintaining that the gift was handed over by Mrs Shoke at the main venue, not in a private holding room.

To counter her testimony, state prosecutor Emile van der Merwe presented a photograph recovered from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s phone. The image shows Mapisa-Nqakula and Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu hugging near the podium while a bag appears to be exchanged between them.

The Gauteng High Court was shown on Wednesday a photo of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula allegedly accepting 'R250k' in a gift bag from contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu at a SANDF spousal forum event. Picture: (supplied)

Mapisa-Nqakula confirmed that she was the person in the photo, but claimed she could not verify whether it was taken at the spousal forum. She explained that the two likely hugged before or after her keynote address. However, she challenged the authenticity and context of the image, noting that an expected table and seated guests near the podium were not visible.

Van der Merwe countered that the photo might have been taken from the very table where guests were seated, explaining the angle. He also pointed out that while Mapisa-Nqakula previously testified that protocol officers were always close by during gift exchanges, no protocol officers appeared in the picture.

Mapisa-Nqakula maintained that protocol was strictly observed on the day, testifying that after the function, she was escorted to her vehicle by six personnel, four bodyguards, a protocol officer, and an official named Ngobese from her office. When Van der Merwe observed that no male security personnel appeared in any of the forum photos, Mapisa-Nqakula explained that those photographs only captured the event organisers, who were the spouses of military generals.

The defence team opposed the admission of the photograph, arguing that it provided no conclusive evidence of wrongdoing.

When asked if anything specific stood out about Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s conduct that day, Mapisa-Nqakula recalled appreciating the warm reception she received.

“What stood out for me was what she said about me, how I would encourage women and support these events,” Mapisa-Nqakula said, adding that she complimented Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu and the other spouses in return.

The prosecution then shifted focus to the morning after the event, probing the alleged “padkos” code word and Mapisa-Nqakula’s flight to Port Elizabeth. When asked about her in-flight eating habits, Mapisa-Nqakula stated that it depended on her appetite. Van der Merwe pointed out that on such a short flight, a minister would typically eat at the airport or upon arrival at the venue.

“I don’t carry any padkos when I go to PE,” Mapisa-Nqakula responded. “When I left the event, I left with two bottles of wine because I was going to a homecoming celebratory function.”

Van der Merwe also questioned a WhatsApp message Mapisa-Nqakula sent to Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu upon landing, in which she stated she had travelled “very well”. Pressed on why she sent such a message to the contractor, Mapisa-Nqakula dismissed any underlying significance.

“It’s my way of expressing myself,” she told the court, stating that she frequently used the phrase in her personal life.

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