From burning food in his mother’s kitchen to winning World Koesister Day competition

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Huwitt Strydom was recently crowned the winner at the competition held at Makers Landing at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

Chef Huwitt Strydom still remembers burning food while learning to cook in his mother’s kitchen in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein. Years later, those early mistakes have paid off, with the 24-year-old chef taking top honours in the 2026 World Koesister Day Competition with a creation that blended two distinctly South African flavours, the Cape Malay koesister and Rooibos.

Strydom was recently crowned the winner at the competition held at Makers Landing at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

The competition challenged chefs and aspiring young cooks to reinterpret the traditional Cape Malay koesister using Rooibos as this year’s heritage ingredient.

For me, heritage is about where you come from and the memories connected to food. It’s about the recipes, flavours and traditions that are passed down through family. — Chef Huwitt Strydom

Strydom, who has worked in kitchens in Cape Town and France, said winning was particularly meaningful because of what the koesister represents.

“Koesisters are so much more than just a sweet treat. They are connected to Cape Town, our history, our culture and memories shared around food,” he said.

His passion for cooking started at home in Scottsdene, where he learnt the basics in his mother’s kitchen and gradually developed his own style.

“One of my biggest memories was just learning to cook in my mother’s kitchen. I burned quite a lot of things, but instead of giving up, I kept trying.

“Looking back, those mistakes were some of my best lessons because they taught me patience, confidence and how to improve. Those early experiences are what helped build my passion for cooking,” he said.

Growing up, one of Strydom’s favourite dishes was Cape Malay butter chicken, which he said still reminds him of home.

“It’s a dish that reminds me of home, family and the flavours I grew up with. The combination of warm spices, rice and comforting flavours is something I have always loved,” he said.

As South Africa celebrates Heritage Month, Strydom said food provides a powerful link between generations and allows young chefs to preserve traditions while giving them their own interpretation.

“For me, heritage is about where you come from and the memories connected to food. It’s about the recipes, flavours and traditions that are passed down through family.

“Cooking those dishes allows me to carry a part of my upbringing while also putting my own personality into the food,” he said.

For the competition, Strydom used Rooibos to give the traditional koesister a contemporary twist without losing its character.

“Rooibos is one of those ingredients that can add depth without overpowering other flavours. I think it adds another layer of South African identity to the koesister,” he said.

“Our food heritage has a place in modern kitchens, and there are still so many exciting stories and flavours for the next generation of chefs to explore.”

World Koesister Day creator Mark Jacobs said the decision to feature Rooibos this year was a natural progression after spekboom was introduced as the heritage ingredient in the previous competition.

“Rooibos is proudly South African, internationally recognised and already familiar in many homes. We wanted contestants to use it creatively while still respecting the traditional taste and character of the Cape koesister,” Jacobs said.

SA Rooibos Council spokesperson Adele du Toit said the competition showed how familiar South African ingredients could be reimagined without losing their cultural roots.

“Seeing Rooibos paired with a traditional koesister during Heritage Month is a great example of how we can celebrate our food heritage while also giving familiar ingredients and traditions a fresh expression,” Du Toit said.