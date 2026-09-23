Kuruman serial rapist sentenced to another 20 years

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A rape survivor spotted her rapist while he was being tried for a separate rape case at the Mothibistad magistrate's court. Stock picture:

The Mothibistad magistrate’s court on Wednesday sentenced Kamogelo Kopang, 22, to 20 years’ imprisonment for raping an 18-year-old woman in Kuruman two years ago.

“The sentence brings his effective term of imprisonment to 40 years, following a previous conviction and sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment for another rape committed approximately two years apart,” the National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in the Northern Cape, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, said.

The court heard that on September 28 2024, the 18-year-old was accosted by Kopang on her way to her friend’s house in Maruping Village.

Kopang grabbed her, threatened her with a knife, forced her to the ground and raped her.

“Following the attack, Kopang allegedly insisted that the complainant agree that they had engaged in consensual sexual intercourse before fleeing the scene,” Senokoatsane said.

The woman managed to reach her friend’s house where she immediately disclosed the rape.

“A few days later, the complainant saw Kopang at the Mothibistad magistrate’s court, where he was appearing in connection with another rape matter. She alerted the police, leading to his arrest.”

Kopang remained in custody throughout the proceedings in that matter. During this period, DNA evidence linked him to the rape case. He subsequently pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment.

During sentencing proceedings in the current case, prosecutor Bernice Bronkhorst-Oor relied on the victim-impact statement to demonstrate the profound and lasting emotional, psychological and personal impact of the rape on the complainant.

The state argued Kopang had failed to place any substantial and compelling circumstances before the court that would justify a departure from the prescribed minimum sentence of 20 years’ direct imprisonment. The state also highlighted his previous rape conviction as a significant aggravating factor.

Acting regional court magistrate Stephen Hinana agreed with the state that no substantial and compelling circumstances existed to warrant a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence.

“The court further found that, given that the offences had been committed approximately two years apart, there was no basis for the sentences to run concurrently.”

“The NPA commends Bronkhorst-Oor for her diligent prosecution of the matter and for ensuring that the impact of the offence on the complainant was properly placed before the court,” said Senokoatsane.

“Court preparation officer Beauty Moreeng also played an important role in preparing witnesses for court and facilitating the compilation of the victim impact statement.”

Senokoatsane said the Kuruman Thuthuzela Care Centre helped the complainant with medical treatment and the necessary psychosocial support after the assault.

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