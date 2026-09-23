Maumela apologises, withdraws remarks to media in defence of Sibiya

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Bishop Azwihangwi Maumela was with Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya when the police officer was told that he was facing serious sexual-offence charges. Picture:

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Bishop Azwihangwi Maumela has apologised and withdrawn remarks he made while defending suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya before Sibiya’s court appearance on serious sexual-offence charges.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Maumela said he had reflected on comments and allegations he had made during interviews with several media organisations outside the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

“Following yesterday’s court proceedings involving General Sibiya, I was interviewed by several media houses and made certain statements and allegations which, after serious reflection and consultation, I wish to withdraw,” he said.

Maumela had told journalists he was with Sibiya at a restaurant when people approached the senior police officer and informed him that he was facing sexual-offence charges.

Speaking to SABC journalist Heidi Giokos, Maumela said Sibiya initially appeared relaxed and laughed when he was approached.

“As I went to sit down, the two gentlemen ... were proceeding towards where we were sitting, where the general was sitting. So ... they started talking to him and they told him that [he was] being charged for sexual assault.

“He then asked them, ‘What is going on?’, and he started laughing. He was so relaxed, you know, he thought maybe they were just making a joke,” said Maumela.

Maumela went on to allege that Sibiya was being targeted as part of a “succession battle” within the police service. He criticised law enforcement agencies and called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene.

“If the president cannot intervene, we’re going to retaliate, because we cannot have law enforcement that has been used to target individuals,” Maumela said at the time.

He added, however, that if Sibiya had committed a crime, he should be held accountable. “If there is a crime, let him answer to it, and we will not support him for any wrongdoing that he has done.”

Maumela criticised the state of policing in the country and questioned why other senior officials mentioned during the Madlanga commission had allegedly not been subjected to similar searches.

“We are mourning the nine lives when police are sitting in the boardroom fighting who must end up being the national commissioner of this country,” he said.

In his apology, Maumela acknowledged he should have exercised greater caution, particularly given that the criminal case involved a minor. “After careful reflection and receiving advice from people who engaged with me, I recognise that I should have exercised greater restraint and responsibility in my engagement with the media,” he said.

“I therefore unreservedly withdraw the statements I made and sincerely apologise to anyone who may have been affected or offended by my words.”

Maumela also specifically withdrew his comments concerning Ramaphosa, law enforcement agencies and the Madlanga commission. “I did not intend to threaten, harm or intimidate anyone. I accept full responsibility for the manner in which I handled the media engagement and sincerely apologise for my conduct.”

I respect the advice I have received and accept that, in matters of such sensitivity, restraint, responsibility and respect for due process must always guide our words and actions — Bishop Azwihangwi Maumela

Maumela said he would no longer comment publicly on the matter and would allow the legal processes to unfold.

“Going forward, I will refrain from making further public comments on this matter and allow the appropriate processes to take their course. I sincerely apologise and thank everyone who has counselled and guided me. I respect the advice I have received and accept that, in matters of such sensitivity, restraint, responsibility and respect for due process must always guide our words and actions.”

His apology comes a day after Sibiya appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court facing five charges, including rape, trafficking in persons and the sexual grooming of a child.

The charges relate to alleged incidents between May 16 and August 3 involving an 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl.

The state alleges Sibiya sexually groomed the girl through electronic communication between July and August. He is also accused of raping the woman at a Sandton hotel in May.

The court heard allegations that Sibiya had taken the two to a strip club in Sandton, where he allegedly bought them food and alcohol before allegedly raping the 18-year-old after she became heavily intoxicated.

Sibiya was arrested on Monday by members of the commission’s recommendations task team.

His matter was postponed to September 29 for a formal bail application. He will remain in custody at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria until then.

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