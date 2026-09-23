Municipalities owe Eskom R120bn as debt threatens viability

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Municipal debt continues to climb, while Eskom has seen improvement in its overall financial and operational position. Picture:

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Municipalities owed Eskom more than R120bn in overdue electricity debt by the end of July, with the government warning that mounting arrears remain the single greatest threat to the power utility’s financial sustainability.

On July 31, overdue municipal debt stood at R120.26bn, up from R111.6bn at the end of Eskom’s financial year in March. Without decisive intervention, Eskom projects municipal debt could balloon to R358bn by the 2031 financial year.

Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa disclosed the figures in response to a parliamentary question by MP Nqobile Mhlongo.

She asked how much other municipalities owed Eskom following the settlement of R5.25bn in overdue electricity debt by the City of Johannesburg and City Power. She also asked how many municipalities were subject to formal debt-recovery or intervention processes and what measures had been implemented to prevent municipal electricity debt from threatening the security of electricity supply.

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“Municipal debt remains the single greatest threat to Eskom’s financial sustainability. Eskom projects the debt to rise to R358bn by financial year 2031 if decisive intervention is not implemented,” Ramokgopa said.

He said that though that was the case, the City of Joburg had settled its arrears in full.

“Encouragingly, the City of Johannesburg has recently settled its arrears in full, and an Eskom Restructuring Task Team has been established by the National Treasury to develop and co-ordinate structural solutions across the spheres of government to address this challenge,” he said.

The escalating municipal debt comes despite an improvement in Eskom’s overall financial and operational position.

Eskom reported a R30.3bn profit after tax for the financial year to end-March, compared with a restated R14bn profit in the previous year. Meanwhile, municipal arrears increased 17.9% to R111.6bn at the end of that financial year and had climbed to about R119bn by June.

The latest figure of R120.26bn at the end of July shows the debt continued to increase.

Financial performance

Eskom has warned that the growing debt threatens to undermine the financial gains made through its turnaround strategy.

Ramokgopa said the nonpayment of municipal, metro and residential electricity accounts continued to constrain Eskom’s financial performance. In its financial year 2026 results, Eskom did not recognise a net R15.8bn (about 4.5% of revenue) as revenue because of the heightened risk that the money would not be collected.

That was up from R11.9bn in the previous financial year.

The debt problem has been building for years as the Treasury’s 2026 Budget Review showed overdue municipal debt to Eskom had risen from only a few billion rand in 2014 to about R110bn by 2026.

By December 2025, municipalities participating in the government’s Municipal Debt Relief Programme alone owed Eskom R85.2bn. Ramokgopa said 83 municipalities were currently subject to Eskom’s formal debt-recovery processes, and of those, 71 were participating in the Treasury’s Municipal Debt Relief Programme.

The programme was introduced in 2023 to tackle historic arrears while requiring municipalities to improve their financial management and remain up to date with their current Eskom accounts.

Under the programme, qualifying historic debt can be written off in thirds over three years if a municipality consistently meets the prescribed conditions.

However, compliance remains a major challenge. “The programme has achieved limited success, with only 10 of the 71 participating municipalities fully complying with the National Treasury’s key condition that current accounts be settled in full each month,” said Ramokgopa.

The deterioration comes despite the government repeatedly intervening to address the problem.

Interventions

The Treasury warned in its 2026 Budget Review that the debt-relief programme had reached a “critical juncture” and that decisive intervention was required to restore financial governance and to protect service delivery.

One of the government’s interventions involves distribution agency agreements (DAAs), which allow Eskom to become more directly involved in electricity operations in defaulting municipalities.

Under these agreements, the municipality’s electricity business is ring-fenced while Eskom manages billing and revenue collection and deploys technical teams to improve operations and transfer skills.

The agreements are temporary, with the electricity distribution licence remaining with the municipality.

Earlier this year, Eskom began administrative processes against 14 municipalities that had either failed to settle their accounts for at least 18 months, failed to comply with the conditions of the debt-relief programme or posed a significant financial risk to the utility.

By May, nine of those municipalities had obtained council resolutions to enter DAAs with Eskom: Nketoana, Mpofana, Masilonyana, Nala, Ngwathe, Renosterberg, Thembelihle, Govan Mbeki and Kgetlengrivier local municipalities.

In another intervention, Eskom reached a prepayment arrangement with Inxuba Yethemba municipality, under which the municipality can receive electricity only corresponding to the amount it has paid for.

Smart meters

The government is also turning to technology to improve municipal revenue collection. The Treasury allocated R2.5bn over the medium term to its smart meters grant programme.

According to the 2026 Budget Review, more than 139,000 smart meters had already been installed across 71 debt-stressed municipalities, with another 96,400 planned for the following budget cycle.

The meters are intended to improve billing accuracy, provide better consumption data and help identify problems such as illegal electricity connections and other revenue losses. Grant funding is linked to municipalities demonstrating improvements in their collection rates.

Ramokgopa said Eskom was also using credit-management processes, intergovernmental structures and payment arrangements to improve municipal payment performance.

“These measures have contributed to improved payment performance among metropolitan municipalities and certain other municipalities,” he said.

Eskom is also managing the notified maximum demand of defaulting municipalities to help lower their electricity bills. Where these measures fail, Eskom can pursue legal action, restrict electricity supply to a level aligned with what a municipality can afford or, as a last resort, disconnect supply.

The utility has previously said tackling municipal arrears is necessary to protect the financial and operational recovery it has made in recent years.

The challenge comes as Eskom prepares for significant investment in the electricity system. The utility plans to increase annual capital expenditure from about R45bn in financial year 2026 to more than R70bn a year from financial year 2029, with R343bn earmarked for capital investment across the group over the next five years.

While Eskom has recorded its second consecutive annual profit, the continued rise in unpaid municipal bills means billions of rand for electricity already supplied remain at risk of never being collected.

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