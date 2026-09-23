Police launch 72-hour hunt for KwaMakhutha mass shooting suspects

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Police have launched a 72-hour hunt for the suspects behind a mass shooting in KwaMakhutha that left 11 people dead and three injured. Picture: Sandile Ndlovu

Police have launched a 72-hour hunt for the suspects behind a mass shooting in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban, that left 11 people dead and three injured.

Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Puleng Dimpane has directed the KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner to activate the operation to track down and arrest those responsible for the shooting.

The attack happened on Tuesday night in the Ziko area when armed suspects allegedly entered a house where people had gathered and opened fire.

Dimpane said police must mobilise all available resources to find those responsible.

“There is no place in our communities for the senseless taking of human lives. Police must act decisively, mobilise all available resources and pursue those responsible until they are brought before the courts,” she said.

Police believe they are following a promising lead which could help investigators make a breakthrough in the case.

“The motive for the shooting has not yet been established and investigations are continuing,” Dimpane said.

“We offer our condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery,”

Police are appealing to members of the community with credible information to assist investigators in identifying and tracing the suspects.

Information can be provided to the investigating team or anonymously through Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Members of the public can also leave an anonymous tip-off through the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE