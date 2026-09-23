South Africa

POLL | What are your thoughts on Shadrack Sibiya being remanded on rape charges?

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Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya. Picture: (supplied)

South Africa’s police hierarchy has faced another major shock with the arrest and court appearance of suspended deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

Sibiya, 59, appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court facing five charges, including rape, human trafficking and sexual grooming of a minor.

The state has indicated it will formally oppose bail, citing intelligence around flight risk and potential witness intimidation.

Sibiya will remain in custody at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre until his formal bail hearing on September 29.

The arrest has drawn sharp reaction across the country, highlighting growing concerns over leadership accountability within the SAPS amid the national fight against gender-based violence.

TimesLIVE


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